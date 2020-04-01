Department Of Social Security Moves Over 700 Benefit Claims From Cash Payments To Bank Transfers

Written by YGTV Team on 01 April 2020 .

Over the course of the last two weeks, the Department of Social Security (DSS) has been able to migrate over 700 benefit claims from cash payments to bank transfers.

However, the Government says it is mindful of the fact that many elderly and vulnerable people use the services provided by the DSS, and that many of these have been unable to open a bank account, or to make alternative arrangements.



As part of the Government’s commitment that no one will be left behind, the DSS has been working hard and around the clock to ensure that these vulnerable clients are able to receive their pensions or benefits.

Working in collaboration with the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Royal Gibraltar Post Office and OSG, the DSS has today embarked on an operation to deliver pensions and benefits to these claimants at home.

The public is reminded that the counters will shortly be permanently closed and therefore alternative arrangements to payment in person must be made immediately. Anyone who has not yet provided the DSS with their bank details, or in the event that they do not hold a bank account, that of a close relative or friend with a bank account as an interim measure, to urgently provide those details via the bank forms attached or which can be downloaded from:

https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/uploads/documents/social-security/bank-form.pdf

https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/uploads/documents/social-security/third-party-form.pdf

The public is reminded that everyone over the age of 70 must stay at home. The Government encourages family members to collect the forms and make alternative arrangements for their loved ones. Anyone over the age of 70 who does not have family support and requires assistance are to register with the DSS so that alternative arrangements can be made.