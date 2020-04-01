Unite: Bullying In The GHA “Should Be Taken Seriously And Not Set Aside”

Written by YGTV Team on 01 April 2020 .

Unite has today said that bullying in the GHA “should be taken seriously and not set aside” during the Covid-19 crisis.

The union says it continues to be fully supportive of and cooperative with the Government of Gibraltar given the current demands which are unfolding with the COVID-19 pandemic adding that it supports joint efforts to contain and minimise the spread of infection, whilst protecting the most vulnerable and caring for all frontline workers effectively.

However, the union says that the developments in the last week regarding the senior appointment at the Nightingale field hospital have resulted in members contacting the union through all mediums to raise their concerns. The union wrote to the Chief Secretary on this issue on Friday (27th March) to seek certain assurances regarding the appointment; however, it says that matters have escalated in the last couple of days.

The union now argues that the decision to make this senior and very public appointment is now “spreading unrest, anxiety, low morale and raising significant concerns” amongst frontline healthcare workers. This, says the union, is because the outcomes of the bullying at work claim to the employment tribunal against the GHA “have not yet been addressed and members are understandably questioning this senior appointment.”

The Unite Health Branch Officials met last night to discuss member concerns concluding that the medical expertise of the said individual can serve well and be utilised productively during the Covid-19 crisis, but “question marks prevail” over the senior appointment. The Unite Health Branch is now “seeking urgent dialogue” with the Government of Gibraltar to address the negative response received from members and to ensure that combined efforts against Covid-19 are not undermined in any way.

Stuart Davies, Unite National Officer for Gibraltar said: “Given the obvious disquiet that this appointment would cause amongst our membership against the backdrop of the employment tribunal judgment and unresolved, associated issues, it is disappointing that the union were not briefed in advance. This would have provided the opportunity to seek key assurances to assist in dealing with member concerns. The priority is clear, that is the collective fight against Covid-19; however this appointment has proven divisive, as well as proving to be an unwelcome distraction.

“The Health Branch have been measured in their concerns and criticisms, recognising that the medical battle against this virus is key and all medical expertise is required for that collective effort; however concerns are still prevalent regarding the seriousness with which the GHA view bullying in the workplace. The current crisis takes clear precedent over any industrial dispute; however the Health Branch are making the public call for dialogue with Government on this issue to positively address the concerns of members and to ensure that the sole focus of the GHA’s resources is on tackling Covid-19”.

CHIEF MINISTER’S REACTION

Reacting to the Unite statement, the Chief Minister said: “I am in contact with Unite on the issues that they have raised. We are working through these issues so that Unite and its members have the confidence that the Government that championed and passed the anti-bullying legislation takes it very seriously indeed.”