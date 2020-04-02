Plans To Bring Mail And Parcels From UK To Gibraltar By Road

Written by YGTV Team on 02 April 2020 .

In close cooperation with the Royal Mail, the Government of Gibraltar has set up contingency plans to transport by road all mail and parcels to and from the United Kingdom.

The alternative route will become necessary if the Rock’s air links with the UK, which have been significantly reduced since the COVID-19 crisis started, are cut off.

The plans include all outgoing/incoming mail in transit via the United Kingdom and are expected to affect he delivery time of items by 2-3 days.

Current arrangements with Correos (Spain National Post) which Gibraltar exchanges surface mail on a daily basis at the land frontier continue to be unaffected.

The Government stresses that it is nonetheless in discussions with British Airways to continue flights to Gibraltar. Currently, only the BA Heathrow flight is operating a reduced service.