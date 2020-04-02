Chief Minister’s Statement - Thursday Press Conference

Here’s the full text of the Chief Minister’s opening statement at today’s daily press briefing:

Good afternoon, Ladies and Gentlemen

This afternoon I am going to give you the updated statistics on the progress of the COVID-19 pandemic through our Community and I am then going to address the issue of the first death which we are advised may have arisen from the disease.

I am then going to deal with issues related to Elderly Residential Services and also with additional legislation on which we will be consulting with Opposition colleagues.

I’ll then also deal with matters relating to business and our BEAT COVID Measures.

So, as of today, the latest information available to me is that there have been a total of 979 tests carried out.

Of the 616 results received so far, we have:

Confirmed Cases: 88

Recovered Cases: 46

Active Cases: 42

We have 363 results pending.

Unfortunately, this morning Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar was saddened to report that Gibraltar may have lost its first resident to COVID-19.

The deceased is a male, in the age range of 55 to 60.

He was in the high-risk category and had been self-isolating in his home of over 3 weeks.

He was doing so in keeping with the public health advice that is provided generally.

The results of a swab awaited and a post mortem is being carried out to determine the exact cause of death.

The deceased had contacted 111 three days ago when he was advised to continue at home.

It appears an earlier call from the deceased may have been logged on 23 March, also. He called 111 again last night at approximately 11.45pm to say he was suffering from shortness of breath, which is a symptom of COVID-19.

An ambulance was despatched.

On arrival, he was found by paramedics to be in cardiac arrest.

Attempts to resuscitate at home and at A&E proved unsuccessful.

Symptoms are very suggestive that this death may have been COVID related.

Death appears to have occurred as a result of the cardiac arrest.

I know everyone in our community will be heartbroken to see this cruel disease may have taken its first Gibraltarian victim, although I want to emphasise that this cannot yet be confirmed as a death from COVID.

I am greatly saddened to have to make this announcement.

We will await the test result of the swab for the deceased before we are able to confirm whether or not this is a case of a death arising from or with COVID-19 and we will inform the public of the result.

No matter what the cause of death may ultimately be determined to be, the Government extends its condolences and the condolences of the People of Gibraltar to the family of the deceased.

I will leave all matters related to the medical care of the deceased to Dr Rawal.

I cannot tell you now whether the circumstances around this death will change our procedures in any way, if it is confirmed that this death is COVID related.

We are of course learning every day how best to react and there is no exact science on how best to address this virus and the issues it creates for our community.

I will tell you however, that I am satisfied that it was our obligation to communicate our concern that this case may be related to a death with COVID-19 as soon as we become aware of that. I want to thank the family for their understanding in this respect and the additional information that they have provided to the Government for publication.

Because given the prevailing Public Health Emergency, I am not going to sugar-coat information or keep anything from you.

Right now we are not attributing this death to COVID-19.

We are saying it may be attributable to COVID-19, subject to a post mortem and other tests.

That is the reality though.

And that is why I decided that you needed to know as soon as we had that concern.

You will get all necessary information from us.

Whether it is good news or bad news.

But you will hear it from us.

And we will work for you to trust us, so that you will hear all reliable information from us.

Of the tests results announced I am concerned to have to report to you that 2 of the 3 residents moved to isolation at Hillside are COVID positive.

The result of the third resident is still pending.

Additionally, we have a suspect case at Mount Alvernia, also in isolation.

We are awaiting test results for that resident also.

This is very concerning.

I am seeking to further tightening of controls at ERS if that is possible.

But I can tell you, that I have full confidence in the work that is being done in those at the ERS facilities under the leadership of Dr Antonio Marin and Susan Baglietto I consider their work is second to none.

We all have to understand that our world is upside down because there are no guarantees when it comes to COVID-19.

I have continued to chair meetings of Platinum Command by video conference from No6 Convent Place attended by the Governor and the Deputy Chief Minister, the Minister for Civil Contingencies, the CBF and the Civil Contingencies Coordinator, Ivor Lopez.

That reports on progress throughout the chain of Command every 24 hours and more often as may be necessary.

I am pleased to be able to tell you we consider we are logistically ready for the eventualities which are predicted to come.

And in that respect, we are consulting on additional legislation to enable a full lockdown of persons of no fixed abode, for the registration of multiple deaths and for the electronic issuance of birth and death certificates.

Additionally, legislation is being drafted to allow doctors to triage the use of life saving equipment.

This will be bolstered by guidelines for the application of these rules.

As these regulations will engage decisions, being made about the right to life, as contained in the first Section of the Gibraltar Constitution, I will consult very widely before I agree that they should be passed.

Unfortunately, I do envisage that these regulations will need to be passed into law.

All of this relevant legislation will be published as soon as it is finalised.

Yesterday, I spent two and a half hours with the Leader of the Opposition and Ms Hassan Nahon, Mr Phillips and Mr Feetham who joined us by phone. We were joined by the Director of Public Health and my colleagues the Deputy Chief Minister and the Minister for Public Health.

We went through a lengthy agenda of opposition questions and their concerns as we all try to work together in the interests of our community to get our nation through this difficult time.

I want to thank all of my parliamentary colleagues for their support at this time.

I have been keeping them informed of the cases I have now referred to you.

Today, as we start the work of looking forward, Minister Daryanani has already been in contact with Opposition spokesperson Damon Bossino to bring in our parliamentary colleagues on the work we are doing on Task Force Future.

There is a world beyond COVID-19 and we have to be ready to make the most of it for Gibraltar commercially.

That is why I launched Task Force Future.

And to our business community, many of whom I know still have many unanswered questions on our BEAT COVID Measures, I say please bear with us as we finalise and finesse the legislation in respect of these measures.

That legislation will answer a lot of your questions.

On Monday I spent almost three hours with Keith Azopardi and Roy Clinton looking at the detail of this legislation with Financial Secretary, Albert Mena.

We will have answers to all of your questions very soon.

It is not humanly possible for an administration of our size to do more in the time available.

Finally, I want to express the sadness of members of the Cabinet at the death, late last night of Mrs Rose Isola.

Rose was mother of Rose-Anne, Lawrence, Peter and Albert, our Minister for Financial Services and Gaming.

She was the wife of former Leader of the Opposition and Minister Peter Isola Snr, one of the true giants of Gibraltar politics and of our legal profession.

At 93, she leaves us from circumstances unrelated to COVID-19.

I am sure that the whole community will share in our sadness at this time and in expressing our condolences to her family.

I will now allow Dr Rawal to address you on matters relating to the GHA and in relation to the circumstances surrounding the death announced overnight.