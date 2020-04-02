Gibraltar Teachers And Technicians Produce Equipment To Protect GHA Staff During Pandemic

Written by YGTV Team on 02 April 2020 .

Due to the global demand for personal protective equipment and the shortage of such items in Gibraltar at present, a number of teachers and technicians from Westside School, Bayside School and the Gibraltar College decided to collaborate to answer the GHA’s need for 3D printed face shields to protect staff working with COVID-19 infected patients.

Resources from the three institutions have been pooled together, including seven 3D printers, 6 laser cutters and the entire stock of PVC and acetate sheets. Permission was also sought from Number 6 Convent Place to place an urgent order for additional production materials, which was duly fast tracked through the Government’s administration system by the Chief Minister’s office.

Production of the 3D printed face shields requires up to 3hrs waiting time per unit. Christopher McCauliffe, a teacher at Prior Park who has been printing the face shields for the GHA himself, visited Westside School and helped to set up the production of these units. However, given the length of time required for a single 3D printed unit to be produced, the creative teachers from DT departments at the three institutions designed and produced a face shield from PVC instead. So far, in the last two days since commencing production, the team has produced over 200 functional face shields.

The production team, which is based at Westside School, has been in constant contact with David Porro from the Ministry for Health and Magda Popiela, Consultant Clinician at the GHA’s Eye Department, who today took the first batch of face shields to distribute among colleagues at the GHA. The 3D printers are now being redirected to the production of plastic door pullers. Additionally, the team will shortly begin production of fabric mouth guards.

The volunteers of the production team would like to thank Westside School Headteacher Michelle Barabich and Deputy Headteacher Belinda Bautista for their continued support and the ITLD Department for helping the team set up the necessary software for the 3D printers.

The team is comprised of Tyrenne Berllaque, Paul Perez, Glen Pratts, Clayton Busto, Jamie Rocca, Pablo Hernandez, Trevor Garcia, Vivian Pizarro, Jenique Berllaque, Tim Azopardi, Martin Gilfillan, Darren Celecia, Adrian Curtis, Nathan Henshaw, Fineska Rocca, Neil Llanelo and Dion Mascarenhas.