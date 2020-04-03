Gibraltar Youth Service Continue To Provide Sessions For Young People

Written by YGTV Team on 03 April 2020 .

The Gibraltar Youth Service say they have increased their online ‘Zoom’ sessions continuing to reach out to their existing youth club members and welcoming new ones.

The Minister for Youth, Steven Linares joined one of the sessions earlier this week to chat to young people, giving them advice on the importance of establishing a routine and include some form of exercise to support their mental wellbeing during the isolation period.

The online sessions on offer hosted by the youth workers, cater for a variety of age groups between the ages of seven to twelve, teenagers and young adults, with sessions for those with mild learning disabilities is also on offer.

The contents of the sessions vary from arts & crafts, mindfulness, scavenger hunts, music, quizzes, games and general group discussions on topics of interest.

The response so far from some of the participants has been very positive with many forwarding messages of appreciation, support and of thanks to the youth workers.

Minister Steven Linares said; “I am proud of my team at the Youth Service. The work undertaken by the Youth Workers during these difficult times is commendable. The provisions they are offering our younger generation is paramount during these difficult circumstances. Not only are they assisting the young people in keeping them entertained, but also giving support to aid their social and mental wellbeing. Well done to all involved”.

During these difficult and challenging times, the Youth Service will to continue to reach out to young people in the community. These sessions are free and young people can contact the Youth Service via the youth.gi Facebook page to register their interest of participation.