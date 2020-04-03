Change In Refuse Collection Times

Written by YGTV Team on 03 April 2020 .

The Government has announced that due to Covid-19 contingencies, the refuse collection workforce is working on a reduced workforce and new shift pattern so as to ensure social distancing and the continuation of this critical service in coming weeks.

The refuse collection times have been re- arranged as follows:

All locations are now being collected between 8 pm and midnight throughout the week, except on Saturday evenings when there will be no collection of refuse.

A spokesperson said: "We would like request that the general public dispose of their refuse during the afternoon and prior to 8pm to ensure that their refuse gets collected in a timely manner during these unprecedented times. "