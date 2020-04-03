British Airways To Continue Flying To Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 03 April 2020 .

The Government says it is pleased to note that British Airways has agreed to continue to provide a service to Gibraltar in these challenging times.

After a discussion with the Government, the airline will be operating a service from London Heathrow to Gibraltar four times a week as from 9th April. Services will also continue in May, albeit with some possible changes to the schedule. Continuation into June and beyond will be assessed nearer the time.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said, “I am delighted that we have been able to agree that British Airways will continue operating to Gibraltar providing a lifeline to our community and those around Gibraltar, not only for those people that need to travel for essential purposes but to ensure the carriage of persons and goods which may be vital to the current crisis as well as mail, cargo, courier services and other items that are crucial at this time. This is a great result for Gibraltar at this challenging time.”