Deputy Chief Minister’s Statement - Friday Press Conference

Here’s the full text of the Deputy Chief Minister’s opening statement at today’s daily COVID-19 press briefing:

WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION

Good afternoon and welcome.

Once again, this daily briefing will provide you with updated information.

We will also look at a number of areas in more detail.

And we will once again repeat our public health advice.

I am joined today by Dr Antonio Marin.

He is a Consultant Geriatrician and medical lead of Elderly Residential Services.

Dr Marin will tell us more about the measures taken there.

DAILY STATISTICS

I will start with an update from A&E last night and with the latest testing data.

Remember that anyone with the symptoms of COVID-19 should call 111 first.

In the last 24 hours there were 39 attendances at A&E.

Nine of them had COVID symptons.

All the symptoms were mild.

One was swabbed and admitted to Ocean Views.

Two had already been swabbed in the community.

There were no hospital admissions overnight.

The test data as at 8.30 this morning is as follows:

Total swabs 977

Results pending 270

Results received 707

Confirmed cases 95

Recovered cases 46

Active cases 49

Of those 49 active cases:

45 are at home.

There are 3 cases in ERS.

And there is 1 case in John Ward.

This is our COVID ward.

There is therefore nobody with confirmed COVID-19 in ICU at the moment.

There is a discrepancy with yesterday’s figures.

This due to the random test results.

So today we report on the random testing separately.

Random Swabs taken: 159

Results pending: 158

Negative: 1

Therefore the grand total would be:

Swabs taken 1136

Results pending 428

TEST NUMBERS AND LEVELS

The proportion of tests carried out here is high.

Compared to our population size.

Even if some have been tested more than once.

The grand total of 1136 tests so far is some 3.6% of the population.

OTHER COUNTRIES

There is a clear trend in the figures.

The virus attacks more of our people.

We can only contain the spread if you stay at home.

Please understand this.

Only go out when you really have to.

The rate of growth is slow for now.

It means that our health service can cope.

But the numbers cannot get out of control.

This is what has happened in other countries.

Their healthcare systems have collapsed.

We see the sad stories from elsewhere every day.

There are one million confirmed infections across the world.

Over 13,000 deaths in Italy.

Over 10,000 deaths in Spain.

The UK passed 1000 fatalities last weekend.

That has now trebled in less than a week

And the dramatic rise in the United States.

This virus affects large and small countries alike.

It knows no boundaries.

It has no regard for climate or weather.

No concern for geography or population.

This is what a global pandemic means.

Small territories are just as affected.

396 people are infected in Andorra.

13 have already passed away.

81 in Jersey, where 2 have died.

236 in San Marino, which is surrounded by Italy, and 28 have lost their lives already.

And 78 in Guernsey, where one person has died.

Everywhere, things get worse before they get better.

That will happen here too.

NEW WARDS AND MORE BEDS

We have prepared Gibraltar for what is to come.

With all our resources, all our time, and all our energy.

This strategy has been two-pronged.

First, we have increased the number of beds.

Second, we have acted to reduce the spread.

On beds let me say that there are more beds at St Bernard’s than ever.

181 beds.

There are 13 beds in our COVID ICU.

25 ICU beds in total.

Up 500%.

A further 190 beds at the Europa Point hospital.

This has the capacity to increase to 300.

ERS has 302 beds.

The Retreat Centre has 30 more beds.

A cohort of 24 UK nurses have been deployed.

MOD medics and staff are now involved.

We have done everything that can be done.

It is impossible to do more.

The latest data shows 126 free beds at St Bernard’s Hospital yesterday.

But this could change in an instant.

Indeed, the advice from Public Health is that it will.

We are on a curve like other countries.

GOVERNMENT ACTED QUICKLY

Your Government has acted quickly to protect Gibraltar.

The aim is to contain the spread.

We have done so on Public Health advice.

The advice of the real experts.

We have taken steps when we needed to.

We are prepared for the worst and hope for the best.

Because we cannot take risks.

You will recall that we banned social gatherings.

Concerts, and festivals were cancelled.

Sporting events postponed.

We asked the elderly to confine themselves.

We closed bars and restaurants.

Then we confined the elderly by law.

We closed the schools.

Finally, we imposed a social lockdown.

These were difficult steps to take.

But we took them.

At the right time.

Often before other countries.

And with the support of the Opposition.

The steps that we took have already saved lives.

This is what our experts tell us.

But we need your help also.

We should confine the virus not spread it.

You should leave home only if you have to.

Do not find excuses to go out.

It does not take all morning to walk the dog.

Take out the rubbish quickly and go back home.

Exercise should not become a pretext to socialise.

To do so is to take risks.

Most of you are following the rules.

Indeed, the law.

We thank you for that.

But we receive worrying reports every day.

Of people are still unnecessarily out and about.

Concerned citizens have drawn our attention to this.

Our law enforcement agencies too.

So we need your help.

We all need to do our bit.

Listen to our advice and stay at home.

Do not go out unless you have to.

OVER 70s

If you are over 70 you must not go out at all.

The virus will attack people regardless of age,

Whether you are over 70 or under 70.

But the over 70s are most at risk.

That is the experience of other countries.

The payment of pensions has been arranged.

So those in the high-risk category must stay indoors.

Some suppliers deliver to over 70s.

You need to order by telephone.

These are Gibmaroc, Risso’s daily, Coviran, Ramsons and now Saccone and Speed.

It is important that you take special care.

To stay safe, stay at home.

GIBRALTARIANS ABROAD – AIR LINKS

I am pleased to report that

British Airways has agreed to continue to provide a service to Gibraltar.

They will fly to Heathrow four times a week.

On Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays

We expect this to continue in April and in May.

It is obviously subject to the wider picture.

You will know that a lifeline flight is vital.

There are those for whom travel is essential.

for health reasons;

for goods, mail and cargo;

for couriers and urgent medical supplies.

And of course for the return of those stranded elsewhere.

There are still people waiting to return home.

A group of 5 is expected back from Heathrow today.

All will be asked to self-isolate.

We are aware of 19 others in different countries.

Three in Australia, four in India, one in the United States and the largest group of eleven remaining in Morocco.

VOLUNTEER CARE ASSISTANTS

On Wednesday, we renewed our public appeal for Volunteer Care Assistants.

Once again we were overwhelmed.

269 of you have already come forward.

Thank you all.

The Government and the GHA are very grateful.

This group will only be called upon if needed.

But it is important to plan in advance.

A three -day training package will be offered.

Academic qualifications are not required.

Remember, in order to volunteer, please email

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or telephone 20060359 or 20075595.

COMMUNITY SPIRIT

It is great to see our country coming together.

United against a common threat.

And the spirit we continue to display is truly remarkable.

None of this is easy.

We understand that.

Many sacrifices are being made.

We acknowledge that.

More donations are coming in.

We welcome that.

More of you are putting your names down to help.

We thank you.

This shows who we are.

A caring and giving community.

Rest assured that this nightmare will come to an end one day.

Nobody can say when.

But we will come out stronger than ever.

Bound together by our shared experience.

We are a tough and resilient people.

And we stand together in the fight against this killer virus.

And remember at 8.00pm thank those on the front line of this fight.

Our heathcare staff and our emergency services.

They deserve our full support.

ADVICE

Before passing on to Dr Marin, let me repeat our public health advice once again.

[if !supportLists]1. [endif]Listen and act on the advice of our public health experts.

2. When you sneeze or cough, do so into a tissue and then bin it.

3. Wash your hands regularly for at least twenty seconds.

4. Do not visit anyone over 70.

5. If you are over 70 or vulnerable please stay at home.

6. If you need medical advice call 111.

7. If you have any other question call 200 41818.

8. Stay home, Stay Alive.