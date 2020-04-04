Minister Licudi’s Statement At Saturday’s Press Conference

Written by YGTV Team on 04 April 2020 .

Good afternoon

Earlier this week we informed you that Gibraltar may have lost its first resident to COVID 19.

This was the case of a 57 year old male who had been self-isolating and who called 111 complaining about shortness of breath, a symptom of COVID 19.

When paramedics arrived, this gentleman had suffered cardiac arrest and could not be resuscitated.

A swab was taken and sent off for analysis.

The result of the test has come back negative.

This means that this individual was not suffering from CVOVID 19 and did not pass away as a result of this.

Of course, a death is still a death and our thoughts continue to be with his family.

However, the fact that we now know that Gibraltar has still not had its first COVID 19 death is not something that causes us to be drawn to complacency.

The contrary is the case.

We must continue to make every effort possible to reduce infections and, therefore, to save lives.

My colleague, the Deputy Chief Minister, yesterday went through all the measures which the Government has taken to contain the spread of the virus in Gibraltar.

Those measures are indeed extensive including severe restrictions on normal constitutional rights.

And we have also taken unprecedented measures to prepare ourselves, and the GHA in particular, for a rise in infections, in those needing hospital treatment and those needing intensive care facilities.

Everything is aimed at saving lives.

Stay Home Save Lives must not be regarded as a fancy slogan that some clever politician came up with.

The message is real and it is serious.

We already have a silent killer in our community.

We are seeing many hundreds of deaths every day in Spain, in the UK and in other countries.

This virus kills.

It particularly attacks the elderly and those with underlying health conditions but not exclusively so.

We have examples of much younger and apparently fit and healthy individuals catching the virus with fatal consequences.

The majority in our community are following the advice of staying at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out.

But some are not.

My message to them is: this is not a joke.

It is not okay to go out whenever you want.

It is not okay to go out wherever you want.

It is not okay to go out for however long you want.

The regulations which impose a lockdown have limited exceptions.

Do not treat the exceptions of going to the supermarket or carrying out exercise simply as an excuse to go out.

Do not abuse these exceptions.

If you do, then your irresponsible, and illegal, behaviour exposes yourself, your loved ones and others in our community to the risk of infection and, more seriously, the risk of death.

We are not ASKING you to take the Stay Home Stay Alive message seriously.

We are TELLING you that you have no choice but to comply.

Stay Home Stay Alive is an obligation – not a choice.

We also reported earlier this week that two patients at Hillside had tested positive and there was a third in isolation.

We also said that all patients and staff had been tested.

I can now confirm that every patient at Hillside except the 3 in isolation have tested negative.

All the nurses working in the ward with COVID infections have tested negative as have the three doctors.

This suggests that whoever infected the patients has been cured.

I will let Dr Rawal provide any further details he may have on this.

I can now give you the COVID 19 figures for today as at 8.20 am:

Total tested: 1269

Results pending: 537

Results received: 732

Confirmed cases: 98

Recovered cases: 52

Active cases: 46

The total number tested represents around 4% of our population and includes around 300 of the random testing programme which we have announced.

We are seeing figures released daily on a country by country basis.

We are also seeing a number of academic studies and mathematical modelling as to what these figures actually mean, the rate of infection, the trend they show and calculations made on how many people may actually be infected in each country.

Many of us, myself included, look at these studies and models and try to extrapolate or interpret those to the Gibraltar situation.

The reality is that it is very difficult to do given the diversity we are seeing in the figures for each country.

What Gibraltar needs is a Gibraltar specific study and that is precisely what is being done.

Apart from the normal testing of persons with COVID 19 symptoms we are conducting random testing on 400 people – that is over one per cent of the population.

An equivalent random test in Spain would involve half a million people and in the UK around 700,000 people.

This comparison serves to illustrate that this is a scientifically significant sample.

A COVID 19 Research Group has been set up.

This involves the School of Post Graduate Medicine at the University of Gibraltar which is headed by the Director of Public Health.

The Research Group is a multi-agency collaboration involving the University, the GHA, scientists from the Gibraltar Museum and the Gibraltar Botanical Gardens and others including Government statisticians.

The aim of the research is to discover the prevalence of the virus in our community.

This is will give us Gibraltar specific information about the virus and will assist in informing future strategy and decision making processes.

Sampling is well under way and is expected to be completed in the next couple of days.

I would urge everyone to cooperate with this study if called upon to do so.

It is an important piece of research.

Yesterday we announced that one of the residents at Albert Risso House has tested positive for Covid-19.

The resident is currently in isolation at home and will be monitored closely by medical staff.

How the tenant has contracted the virus is currently being investigated, but initially it seems that the person could have contracted the virus via something that was handed on.

As a result and after careful consideration and advice the Housing Department and Housing Works Agency has implemented a series of stricter measures and a semi lock-down in the four main pensioner blocks, Albert Risso House, Charles Bruzon House, Sea Master Lodge and Bishop Canilla House to avoid the risk of contamination and spread of the Coronavirus amongst the residents.

Starting yesterday evening wardens and security officers will be manning the main entrances to the blocks 24 hours a day.

All other entrances and exits will closed until further notice.

As from today, no one will be allowed into these residential blocks to leave goods at the doors of the residents.

Only carers and essential services personnel will be allowed access into the blocks.

COVID-19 support volunteers have been recruited to receive goods at the entrance to the estates from family and friends and will be responsible for the delivery of goods to residents after sanitising the goods.

These are difficult decisions to take but they are measures that we must take for the protection of residents.

Over the course of the last two weeks, the Department of Social Security (DSS) has been able to migrate over 700 benefit claims from cash payments to bank transfers.

However, the Government is mindful of the fact that many elderly and vulnerable people use the services provided by the DSS, and that many of these have been unable to open a bank account, or to make alternative arrangements.

As part of the Government’s commitment that no one will be left behind, the DSS has been working hard and around the clock to ensure that these vulnerable clients are able to receive their pensions or benefits.

On Thursday of this week, and working in collaboration with the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Royal Gibraltar Post Office and OSG, the DSS delivered pensions and benefits to over 400 claimants at home.

It is nevertheless important to stress that alternative arrangements to payment in person must be made immediately.

Anyone who has not yet provided the DSS with their bank details, or in the event that they do not hold a bank account, that of a close relative or friend with a bank account as an interim measure, is urged to provide these without delay.

The virus cannot be transmitted through bank transfer.

It can be transmitted through exchange of cash or human contact.

Whilst every effort is made to mitigate the risk of infection, the only way to eliminate the risk altogether is for an electronic transfer to be made.

The Department of Education continues to provide key workers who are parents and their children with an invaluable service.

We have 4 facilities which are open and provide a safe environment for children whose parents are not otherwise able to make suitable childcare provision without involving relatives over the age of 70.

These facilities also cater for vulnerable children or those with certain special needs.

St Martin’s School continues to open its doors for its pupils and we have 3 other facilities based at Notre Dame, St Anne’s and Westside.

These 3 facilities include crèche facilities for children under school age and extended hours supervision for parents who require this service, with doors open from 07:30 in the morning until 8.30 in the evening.

The child supervision service is being provided 7 days a week and includes weekends and the dates which would previously have been school holidays.

Although numbers vary from day to day and are, understandably, dependent on parents’ shifts, we have between 150 and 160 children attending our facilities every day.

In order to minimise the potential exposure of the virus to staff and children, we are operating in a very different manner and ensuring children work within small groups and maintaining as much social distancing as is possible and appropriate within this environment.

A high level of personal hygiene is reinforced through hand washing routines and other strategies.

A higher intensity and frequency of cleaning, in particular of surfaces and of frequently touched items such as door handles and banisters, has also been implemented.

In order to cater for these new services, the Department of Education has redeployed many of their teachers, LSAs, secretaries, school attendants and cleaners from all the schools that have closed in a shift system.

A rota arrangement has been put into effect.

The rota ensures that the Department of Education is managing the needs of the system and ensuring the extended hours and weekend shifts are covered in the facilities which are open, whilst also building in periods of respite for staff.

We all have to recognize the vital role that these schools are playing in these challenging times.

Teachers and other staff are an essential element of this and are themselves regarded as critical workers.

They are critical to maintaining this service in order to allow other critical workers like front line GHA staff to be at work which is where we need them to be.

But of course, providing these facilities is not all that we are doing.

The Department of Education recognises the importance of supporting children through this very challenging and traumatic time.

The fact that we have 150 to 160 children attending the school facilities, means that we have close to 6,000 children at home.

These children must also be supported.

We are now in the second week of the Primary home learning programme and in the first week of rolling out a similar programme at Secondary level.

Children in all of our 11 Primary schools together with secondary students in non-examination years have access to a programme which will support our children and their parents by providing them with a structured learning routine which enables children to continue to develop key skills.

The activities delivered through the programme are designed to work within a home learning environment and are not aimed at replicating the classroom environment.

The principal goal behind the Department of Education's home learning provision is to provide our community's children with a familiar structure and sense of purpose.

During times of trauma, feelings of a lack of control can lead to anxiety and hopelessness.

Through the use of positive psychology principles, children will be encouraged to spend time on positive experiences; engage actively with a series of tasks; continue to connect and develop their relationships with others; have a meaningful sense of community; and experience accomplishment.

Teachers and staff at the Department of Education have been very busy getting these home learning programmes off the ground and ensuring a smooth and successful roll-out.

This has not been an easy feat and there have been teething problems but it has been extremely rewarding to see the fruits of the hard work pay off as we enable the children in our community to connect with their peers and their teachers, and resume their learning journey, albeit in a very different format.

We are also conscious that students in years 11 and 13, the GCSE and A level years, will have been anxious about their exams.

The UK examination boards cancelled their exams for this year and this has led to uncertainty as to how students undertaking examination courses are to be awarded their qualifications.

We now have greater clarity on this as a result of a statement issued yesterday by the exams’ regulator Ofqual.

In their statement they say, and I quote:

“For this summer’s awards, schools and colleges are being asked to provide centre assessment grades for their students. These should be fair, objective and carefully considered judgments of the grades schools and colleges believe their students would have been most likely to achieve if they had sat their exams, and should take into account the full range of evidence.”

Ofqual adds that schools and colleges are best placed to judge the likely performance of their students at the end of the course and that what they are asking is both appropriate and manageable so that everyone can have confidence in the approach.

A deadline of 29 May 2020 has been set for schools and colleges to send their assessment grades for every student in each of their subjects with judgments required to be based on evidence such as classwork, bookwork, participation in performances in subjects such as music, drama or PE, non-examination assessments, results of assignments or mock exams and other records of student performance over the course of study.

The Department of Education will now work with the senior leadership teams and subject leaders to ensure that students undertaking examination courses achieve the outcomes they have been working towards and deserve.

Finally, I would like to mention Task Force Future, a group set up by Cabinet this week to start to plan for Gibraltar’s recovery once we are over the COVID 19 crisis.

Let me be absolutely clear, our priority is dealing with this crisis.

Nothing will detract us from that.

We know that battling this will be hard and it will be painful.

But also there is no doubt in our minds that there will a future after COVID 19.

It will be different but we will recover – we always have.

Whist we deal with and prioritise everything to do with COVID 19, we will be looking at how we keep important aspects of our economy functioning and what we do in the future to revitalize this.

An area which is my responsibility and which is a key contributor to our economy is our Port.

We have not closed down the Port but we have introduced strict protocols on every single port activity.

All of this has been done in conjunction with under the of advice from the Director of Public Health.

We are, therefore, allowing bunkering to continue.

This requires no or very minimal human contact and can be done safely.

We stopped cruise liners from coming in but we are allowing technical calls from cruise liners.

These are cruise liners which do not have any passengers on board, where we do not allow anyone to disembark and which come in for bunkers.

This week, we had the Viking Sea making such a technical call and next week we will have the Berlin.

Do not be alarmed in any way if you see these sailing in.

These vessels provide medical declarations and are only allowed in if we are satisfied that it is safe to do so.

We are taking the strictest safety measures possible to prevent any infection but at the same time allowing an activity which contributes to our economy and which maintains our links with the shipping and cruising industries.

These links are vital to our future economic recovery.

At the same time we have had a number of requests for humanitarian assistance through our port.

Yesterday, for example, I received a letter from a UK MP regarding one of his constituents who is a sea cadet in a vessel very close to Gibraltar.

The request was for the cadet to be allowed to disembark in Gibraltar and take this afternoon’s BA flight to London so that he can return to his family in Scotland at these difficult times.

We have arranged this and the cadet will be returning to the UK today.

We were also approached by the Canadian High Commissioner in London in relation to 8 Canadian citizens who are stranded on a vessel and wish to return home.

Subject to medical clearance, we have arranged for these 8 Canadians to be disembarked in Gibraltar and taken straight to the airport so that they can return to their home and loved ones.

We will assist where it is possible to do so safely in the same way as we would like other countries to assist where we may have our citizens stranded in foreign countries.

These are indeed difficult times.

We are seeing the community pull together.

It really could not have been any other way but we are nevertheless grateful for the countless of individuals who are collaborating in this joint effort as we fight this virus and protect the lives of everyone in our community.

I will now hand over to Dr Rawal for the more detailed medical update.