Deputy Chief Minister’s Statement - Thursday’s COVID-19 Press Briefing

Written by YGTV Team on 09 April 2020 .

Here’s the full text of the opening statement by the Deputy Chief Minister at this afternoon’s COVID-19 press briefing:

WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION

Good afternoon and welcome.

Thank you for joining us once again.

This daily briefing is part of our communications strategy on the COVID-19 pandemic.

We will continue to keep you informed.

And we will once again repeat our public health message.

The Chief Minister was scheduled to be here today.

He is unable to owing to a family bereavement.

Our condolences to his wife, to the Chief Minister and to their family.

I am joined today by the Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail.

DAILY STATISTICS

I will start with an update from A&E and with the latest test data.

Remember that anyone with the symptoms of COVID-19 should call 111 first.

In the last 24 hours there were a total of 33 attendances at A&E.

Only four of them had COVID symptoms.

One patient was swabbed and admitted to our COVID Ward, John Ward.

Another was awaiting a decision on possible admission.

The test data as at 8.30 this morning is as follows:

I am giving you the grand total first.

This includes the random test samples.

Total swabs (including random) 1511

Results pending 94

Results received 1417

Confirmed 123

Active 63

Recovered 60

In terms of the random sample alone,

the updated results are as follows:

Random sample

Random swabs taken 400

Random swabs pending 7

Random swabs received 393

Negative 383

Positive 10

The active cases, I repeat, are now 63.

58 are at home.

There are 3 cases in ERS.

And 1 case in the COVID Ward.

There is 1 case with confirmed COVID-19 in ICU at the moment.

IN-HOUSE TESTING READY

Just this afternoon, the GHA have advised that in-house PCR testing for COVID-19 is now up and running.

This is very good news.

It has taken some time to get there.

A number of difficult hurdles were overcome.

Not least the shortage in supplies and equipment.

Initial in-depth testing is now complete.

And patient samples will now be tested.

The capability is for 260 tests in 24 hours.

Gibraltar will welcome that this is underway.

We are very thankful to all those who have made it happen.

More information will follow over the next few days.

TEST NUMBERS AND LEVELS

The grand total of 1,511 tests so far is some 4.7% of the population.

In terms of tests per capita (million),

Gibraltar is ranked fourth in the world.

Behind only the Faroe Islands, Iceland and the United Arab Emirates.

In the UK, for example, our sample would be the equivalent of 3.1 million tests.

About 230,000 have been tested there so far.

So we are doing well here.

Compared to what happens elsewhere.

SELF-ISOLATION

The vast majority of those confirmed with COVID-19 are at home.

Again, this is a good thing.

It means that the symptoms are less serious.

And that they do not require hospitalisation.

But if they did, there are 34 beds available in our COVID ward; there are 13 beds in our COVID ICU; 181 beds in total at St Bernard’s; and 190 more at the Europa Point Field Hospital.

This can be expanded to 300 in total.

Indeed, today only 38 beds at St Bernard’s are in use.

143 beds are free.

443 in total if Europa Point is included.

This high capacity will allow us to deal with a surge.

Let us hope we will never need them.

There is more.

We told you about the oxygen plant at St Bernard’s Hospital.

In addition to this, a 3000 litre temporary liquid oxygen tank is being installed at the Europa Point Field Hospital.

The work on a concrete plinth is complete.

Pipes are now being laid to temporary oxygen points.

This will add extra resilience to the oxygen supply.

Rest assured.

Gibraltar is as prepared as we can be.

It is impossible to do more.

VOLUNTEER CARE ASSISTANTS

Hard times also bring great moments.

You will know that over 300 people have volunteered as Care Assistants.

A three day training course has been prepared, by the School of Health Studies, for three separate groups.

The first group of 20 volunteers completed their training today.

Group two is made up of 30 more volunteers.

They start next week.

Group 3 is expected to be 20-30 more.

They will start on 21 April.

Once trained, our volunteers will remain on stand-by.

In case they are needed.

Many thanks to all of you who put your names down.

And thank you to those providing the training as well.

PHONE LINES

The different hotlines continue to work well.

The 111 line has now received over 4,233 calls since 1 March.

This is where you report your symptoms.

Those reports peaked at 331 on 17 March.

The average this week is 93 daily calls.

When you call you will be referred to a GP; to infection control for advice; to infection control for swabbing; asked to self-isolate; or asked to take no action.

The other hotline is 20041818.

This call centre is based at Bayside School.

1,957 calls have been received so far.

The queries received are very wide.

Things like shopping, prescription collection, travel information and border issues.

The call centre then coordinates the logistics.

These are housed at the Training Centre in the old dockyard.

The teams there organise the delivery of shopping and medication.

They have done so 238 times so far.

Remember.

This service is for those who really need it.

Those who have no family or friends.

The elderly who are alone.

And the vulnerable who really need help.

GIBRALTARIANS ABROAD – AIR LINKS

Some of our citizens overseas need help as well.

The number abroad has now gone up to 30.

The increase has come in Morocco.

There are now a total of 18 Gibraltar residents there.

The other countries are:

Australia with three; India with eight; and one in the United States.

We continue to work closely with the UK on this.

BEACHES

I want to say a word or two about our beaches.

The Commissioner will expand on policing matters in general.

But in his presence, I want to pay tribute to the work of the Royal Gibraltar Police.

They have enforced our lockdown in an exemplary manner.

With patience, with tact and with good humour.

And with a firmer hand when required.

Thank you also to Customs, the BCA and the Gibraltar Defence Police.

Our law enforcement agencies do us all proud.

Listen to them.

Respect them.

Obey them.

They act to protect you.

To protect us all.

Soon, better weather will attract you to our beaches.

You can only go outdoors for defined purposes.

Exercise is one of them.

So exercise will be allowed on our beaches.

Walking, jogging or swimming.

You must keep to the social distancing rules.

And keep to your households.

Having said that, we know ourselves better than anyone.

So let me make it clear.

We cannot go to the beach as we are used to doing.

And I include myself in this.

This means no umbrellas.

It means no deck chairs.

It means no food hampers.

No excuse for social gatherings.

Those who attend should exercise and then leave.

Beach access will obviously be reviewed going forward.

And the Commissioner will expand on this.

EASTER

Today is Maundy Thursday.

Indeed, Passover started yesterday evening.

In any normal year, this period would signal the Easter holidays.

And the end of a school term.

Sadly, this year is far from normal.

School ended early.

Nobody knows when the new term will start.

If at all.

Uncertainty has become our new normal.

Easter is also a time when families meet.

When many gather together,

for a meal;

for a celebration;

for thanksgiving; or

to attend religious services.

We will miss all this.

Some traditionally go away for Easter.

This is out of the question today.

You will be aware of the situation in Spain.

People there are travelling to second homes.

Even though such travel is banned.

A huge police effort has been mounted to stop this.

Those people are selfish and uncaring.

Their movement will spread the virus.

The same applies here albeit on a smaller scale.

This Easter has to be different.

Not because we want to.

But because we have to.

For your own safety.

For your own welfare.

For your own protection.

So stay at home.

Remain in your own household.

With members of your own family unit.

Alone.

Stay with those people who live with you.

Do not invite anybody home.

Do not go out and visit anyone.

This means no lunch with the neighbours.

It means no dinners with other relatives.

It means no parties with other students.

It means no special events.

No contact with anyone outside your household.

Lives depend on it.

Our leisure time is no longer determined by what we enjoy.

Our lives are now dictated by a microscopic virus.

A killer.

That has already infected 1.5 million people.

And killed tens of thousands all over the world.

We often say that Gibraltar is blessed.

That we are lucky as a people.

But understand that this is not about luck.

This is about science and about following the rules.

For when all this is over

Gibraltar will be a very different place.

The World also.

We will have realised the things we take for granted.

We will have learnt the lesson the hard way.

And we will cherish the things that matter most.

There is light at the end of this darkness.

But you must listen to what we say.

And you must act on what we tell you.

ADVICE

Before passing on to Commissioner McGrail, let me repeat our public health advice once again.

1. Listen and act on the advice of our public health experts.

2. When you sneeze or cough, do so into a tissue and then bin it.

3. Wash your hands regularly for at least twenty seconds.

4. Do not visit anyone over 70.

5. If you are over 70 or vulnerable please stay at home.

6. If you need medical advice call 111.

7. If you have any other question call 200 41818.

8. Stay home, Stay Alive.