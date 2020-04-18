Minister Sacramento’s Statement - Saturday COVID-19 Briefing

Written by YGTV Team on 18 April 2020 .

Good afternoon everyone.

I hope that you are keeping safe and well.

I am joined in today’s information briefing by my friend, Minister Gilbert Licudi.

Let me first commence by updating you with today’s statistics that the Government has available in relation to hospital admissions and COVID-19 cases.

In the last 24 hours there have been a total of 38 attendances at Accident & Emergency at St Bernard’s Hospital. Of these, 6 presented with COVID symptoms, 4 in the day and 2 overnight. Only one of them was admitted to John Ward, the swab test has since proved negative and the person has already been discharged from hospital.

The latest data is as follows:

Total number of swabs 1888.

Results pending 29.

Results received 1859.

Of the 132 confirmed cases that we have in our community, 12 are active and 120 have recovered.

All 12 active cases are at home and all are well.

So, having heard the latest statistics; our figures are of course good, but this in no way means that we can become complacent and we must therefore continue to follow the rules. I must remind you that these statistics could change overnight or at any moment. The reason why these figures are low is precisely because as a community we have come together to follow the rules.

In general, everyone is abiding by the lockdown regulations and staying home. Please continue to stay home, for your own safety and that of others, if we are out, we spread the virus and we would put further pressure on the GHA.

Please do not go out unless it is absolutely necessary to do so, and when doing so, please remember that it is important to observe and respect social distancing.

A reminder that you are only permitted to go out in exceptional circumstances;

- If you have to work because you cannot work from home.

- To buy food or medicine.

- To exercise or to walk your dog.

If you do have to go out or exercise, please keep it to a minimum, and remember that you are only permitted to go out with members of the same household as you. This is not a time to socialise and chat with others, I know that this is difficult for us and goes against our nature but it is important.

Our Royal Gibraltar Police, supported by Customs and GDP officers continue to be out on patrol keeping us safe.

My report from the Commissioner of Police is that there is general compliance, and while people are out exercising they are respecting social distancing and where there have been instances that police have had to intervene, there has been respect and abidance. There have been a few arrests for criminal offences and in addition to those criminal charges, these individuals have also been charged with breaches of the lockdown regulations.

As Minster for Equality I am mindful that for people with disabilities, such as people on the autism spectrum, routine and exercise is important. For this reason, I have liaised with the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Autism Support Group.

I would like to remind everyone of last year’s initiative by the Ministry for Equality when we launched our Disability Information Card. This is a particularly useful and discreet way of communicating a disability, particularly for people with invisible disabilities.

The Royal Gibraltar Police have already been fully briefed on how this system works and I would like to remind anyone with a disability who may not yet have applied for the disability information card, that the Ministry for Equality continues to operate and you may apply for one.

I am also aware that the Autism Support Group have also ordered some blue wrist bands for their members to wear.

I therefore ask everyone to be mindful of such families and be sensitive if you see them out, it is because they need to be out, but of course they still need to be mindful of all the regulations.

Other than these exceptions really, there is no need to be out. If you are over 70, the advice is that you should be hermetically sealed in Gibraltar for your protection.

A lot of these measures are available thanks to the arrangements that our supermarkets have made and many of them with the support of the Office of Civil Contingencies and volunteers.

We have made arrangements to deliver food packages for certain individuals over the age of 70 who would otherwise have absolutely no means of obtaining this food or to cook for themselves. Other than these individuals who have been identified by Social Services, arrangements have been made for everybody else to have food delivered to them by the supermarkets.

The majority of supermarkets will deliver food and supplies to over 70s for free. These include Risso’s Daily, Eroski, and Saconne & Speed. If you are under the age of 70 there is also a possibility for your food to be delivered to you by the delivery services such as Rock Hero, Hungry Monkey, Vepo and Nom Noms. Some of these will have a charge depending on your age. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody working in the supermarkets, both at the tills and those making arrangements, to make this possible as well as everybody making the deliveries and that includes a lot of people who are volunteering. This essential structure and network enables us to keep Gibraltar safe.

I would also in particular like to thank Hungry Monkey because they have enabled us to use their platform to coordinate our volunteers.

During these difficult times, it is also important to look after our mental health. We have already established teams and help lines throughout the Gibraltar Health Authority; whether these be the community mental health services, mental health practitioners at the PCC or at Ocean Views. I must stress that they will continue to work as business as usual.

In addition to these services, we have also set up a specific COVID psychological welfare support team because of the circumstances that we find ourselves in and to provide additional support. This team comprises of all of the counselling and welfare practitioners who are available throughout the public service in Gibraltar and they work together as a team and the priority for them now is to train everybody who is a front line worker, to ensure that they are able to continue working and they provide them with welfare resilience during this time.

I would also like to update you on the specific domestic abuse strategy that we have and that we have escalated for this COVID-19 period. I am happy to report that the Royal Gibraltar Police tell me that for the time being there does not seem to be any significant spike of cases or anything out of the ordinary. Notwithstanding, all the stakeholders are working together in the event that this should happen.

Today we are launching a new awareness campaign made up of a series of posters that we will be launching every couple of days. I would particularly like to thank everybody who has been working solidly over the last few weeks, including weekends, to make this specific COVID19 strategy possible. In addition, everybody who has posed for these posters, and in true tradition, the Ministry of Equality, mainly my staff at my office, together with the people who form part of the strategic group. So thank you every one for the work that you have done.

Last week at my press conference, I made a call out for the donation of iPads for children who may find themselves at home and need one, as well as for elderly people either at home or at elderly residential services, who might benefit from one in order to continue to be in touch with their family and loved ones during this time of isolation.

I am delighted to report that in the short space of a week, we have had a donation of 55 brand new iPads, mini iPads and Samsung tablets.

I would like to thank the people who donated these and they are: Medicare, Gibtelelcom and an individual sponsor who donated 2.

These 2 iPads were decorated with beautiful rainbows and I would like to thank your children for adding these rainbows to the iPads. The iPads have already started to be distributed to people who needed these.

Last week I made a call out for these iPads and the generosity and the response has been incredible.

Last week, Minister Licudi showed us the picture of a rainbow that had been painted at St Joseph’s School. I have seen many rainbows painted by children, whether it is on social media, or on people’s windows.

Today I would like to take the opportunity to make a further call out for rainbows and I would invite all children who may wish to draw a rainbow for people who are in hospital or in elderly residential services to draw them and to submit them to us at the Civil Contingencies Office and we will take them to the hospital wards, to ERS and to the new Nightingale facility.

On that note, I would like to say that rainbows are a symbol of hope and I leave you all with the positive thought that better days will come, and one day, hopefully not in the too distant future, we will find ourselves on the other side of that rainbow. That day will come and it will come sooner if everybody abides by the lockdown regulations.

Until then, stay home and keep safe, continue to wash your hands and follow the official advice.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank absolutely everyone who is playing a part to ensure that we are all kept safe during these times.