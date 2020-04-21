Royal Gun Salute Cancelled

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual 21 Royal Gun Salute for the Queen’s birthday will not take place today.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

Her Majesty the Queen will celebrate her 94th birthday on Tuesday 21 April. This is traditionally marked in Gibraltar with a 21 Royal Gun Salute, executed by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment at Grand Battery. However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with Her Majesty’s wishes, there will not be a Gun Salute this year to mark the occasion.





