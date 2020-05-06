Deputy Chief Minister’s Statement - Wednesday COVID-19 Briefing

WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION

Good afternoon.

Thank you for joining us for our daily briefing.

Remember that COVID-19 is still out there.

So we will continue to keep you informed.

And to keep you safe.

But you need to play your part too.

This is more now important than ever as we relax the lockdown measures.

So we will again repeat our public health message. And urge you to act upon what we say.

I am joined today by the Acting Medical Director Dr Krish Rawal.

DAILY STATISTICS

I will start with an update from A&E and with the latest test data.

Remember that anyone with the symptoms of COVID-19 should call 111 first.

In the last 24 hours there were a total of 38 attendances at A&E.

Four of them had COVID symptoms.

Three were swabbed.

There were no admissions into the COVID Ward or into the COVID CCU.

This morning there was one patient in the COVID CCU and there were no patients in the COVID Ward.

The latest data is as follows:

Total swabs 3252

Results pending 251

Results received 3001

Confirmed Cases 144

Active Cases 8

Recovered Cases 136

The eight active cases are at home.

A total of 663 swabs refer to the frontline targeted and systematic sample.

APRIL DATA

I want to recap briefly on our April data.

We started April with 46 active cases of COVID-19.

And with 770 tests done.

The number of active cases dropped to only 2 on 24 April.

And then shot up to 13 six days later on 30 April, the last day of the month.

By then, we had carried out 2626 tests.

A sample of 400 people selected at random was completed.

And another sample of frontline staff commenced.

The point I want to highlight about April is this.

The number of active cases went up from 2 to 13.

It did so quickly.

This is precisely what we need to guard against.

Today there are 8 active cases.

Again, this can change.

We must not let down our guard.

The virus moves fast.

That is why we urge you to follow official advice.

TEST NUMBERS AND LEVELS

The grand total of 3252 tests so far is some 10.2% of the population.

This is an important milestone.

In terms of tests done per capita (million),

Gibraltar is now ranked sixth in the world.

We continue in the global top ten.

ALL PARTY GROUP IN WESTMINSTER

On another matter, by way of update, yesterday the Chief Minister and I met with members of the UK All Party Gibraltar Group.

The main topic of discussion was COVID-19.

I am pleased to report considerable interest in Gibraltar.

And considerable support.

Eighteen group members joined the virtual meeting.

From the House of Commons.

And the House of Lords.

This included the Group Chairman Sir Bob Neil.

There were Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democat, Scottish Nationalists, Ulster Unionists and Independent Parliamentarians present.

A wide breadth of cross-party support remains in place.

The MPs were full of praise for Gibraltar.

And for our actions in dealing with COVID-19.

Their message was clear.

They will be there for us when we need them.

AIR TRAVEL – LATEST REQUIREMENTS

Moving on, I want to say a few words about aviation.

This crisis has hit the airline industry hard.

Air travel is restricted.

Planes are grounded.

Airlines are on the verge of collapse.

British Airways has announced thousands of redundancies.

Ryan Air also.

And yesterday, Virgin Atlantic as well.

Nobody knows when the situation will improve.

But one thing is clear.

Like everything else.

Air travel will never be the same again.

Manchester, East Midlands and Stanstead Airports now require passengers to wear face masks and gloves.

The use of face masks is likely to grow.

Monitoring of temperature also.

The middle seats on aircraft may need to be kept free.

Lengthy health checks will be added to lengthy security checks.

All this will make flying more time consuming.

Not to mention more expensive.

In UK, there is talk of two weeks in self-isolation for arriving passengers.

Even for British Citizens.

This morning, I spoke to the Air Terminal Director Terrence Lopez.

The Government have already purchased ten thermal mobile temperature scanners.

They arrived in Gibraltar last week.

The mechanics of their deployment to the airport is currently under discussion.

Between the Director of Public Health, the Borders and Coastguards Agency and the Air Terminal.

The Government is grateful to them and to all those who keep the lifeline flight to Heathrow going.

AIR TRAVEL - CANCELLATIONS

On the same subject, I know that many of you have questions about flight cancellations.

Many of you have flights booked.

And are understandably uncertain as to what will happen.

You may have heard nothing from your airline.

Perhaps your flight is not until July or August.

And nobody knows when operations will resume.

Certain airlines have already contacted customers.

Some have cancelled flights.

You enjoy certain rights in those circumstances.

To be clear, when the airline cancels the flight.

Those rights apply:

[if !supportLists]- [endif]if you fly on an airline registered in an EU Member State; or

[if !supportLists]- [endif]if your flight departs from or lands in the airport of an EU Member State.

In such cases, airlines are obliged to offer customers:

[if !supportLists]- [endif]a refund;

[if !supportLists]- [endif]re-routing at earliest convenience; or

[if !supportLists]- [endif]re-routing at a later date chosen by the passenger.

This covers flights between Gibraltar and the UK.

It does not cover flights to and from Morocco.

The EU guidelines can be viewed on-line.

In the Transport section of the EU website.

www.europa.eu

Also on the website of our Office of Fair Trading.

www.oft.gov.gi

However, the rules are different if you cancel your own trip.

A refund then depends on the ticket purchased.

In such cases you should contact your airline first.

FLIGHT DIVERSIONS

The British Airways flight schedule to Gibraltar has changed today.

BA will now link Gibraltar to Heathrow every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

At the same time, the procedure for diverted flights continues to work smoothly.

The latest instance was last week.

When a British Airways flight diverted to Malaga due to strong winds at Gibraltar.

There were no issues with the transfer of passengers to and from Malaga.

However, on Sunday, 4 BA passengers were refused entry into Gibraltar.

All lacked the correct documentation.

Three of them had intended to cross into Spain.

GIBRALTARIANS ABROAD

Gibraltar residents continue stranded abroad.

That number is now to up to 61.

Some good news is that the person stranded in Dubai has now returned.

The number in Morocco, though, has increased from 43 to 50.

The others are 9 in India; 1 in South Africa; and 1 in the United States.

Some may return on rescue flights to London.

We are looking at different plans for the return of the large group from Morocco.

The country is in lockdown until 20 May.

The problem is compounded because dual nationals are not allowed to move around.

A list has been compiled of welfare and medical cases.

That list has 26 people on it.

Efforts are being made to see whether the return of this group can be expedited. The Moroccan Community Association is in contact with all those affected.

And with the Office of Civil Contingencies.

We are very grateful for their help.

Discussions continue with the relevant authorities.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

Now a short update on the construction industry.

As you know, construction work can now resume on self-contained sites.

But on a permit basis.

The permits will set out strict controls.

On workers and construction companies.

Until now, construction had been largely closed.

Except where a permit had been issued by the Chief Technical Officer.

For the record, since 23 March, and until the end of April, a total of 28 Construction Works Certificates were issued.

43 formal applications were declined.

Countless verbal requests were also turned down.

And some permits have expired.

There were 20 active certificates at the end of the month.

Cross-border workers remain subject to strict controls.

All COVID related projects remain exempted.

However, please remember that minor works at residential or commercial premises are still not allowed.

BEACHES

As you can see, the pandemic has forced us to change the way we do things.

This is happening everywhere.

All over the planet.

And across all areas of our daily lives.

Going to the beach is no exception.

Almost from one day to the next.

Beach weather is upon us.

Many have already gone for a swim.

This is normal given the heat.

But understand that the situation is still far from normal.

The 2020 beach season will sadly be unlike anything we have ever known.

You can go to the beach to exercise.

This means to walk, to run or to swim.

We cannot allow beaches to become crowded.

The virus would thrive in that environment.

So you have 30 minutes during which to swim and then go home.

This means: no deckchairs; no umbrellas; no inflatable boats; no sunbathing; and no picnic hampers.

You must maintain your social distance.

And stick to your own household.

So, no barbecues; no beach parties; no breakfast, lunch and dinner at the beach.

This summer season will be tough.

We know that it is a hard sacrifice to ask of you.

We are called upon, to change decades of tradition; to switch to a different way of doing things; to adjust our Gibraltarian way of life.

But as we do so, we cannot lose sight of the wider picture.

That is the need to protect our people to protect you and to protect our country.

So in short, you arrive, you swim, get dry and go home.

In this way, everyone can have their turn.

The situation may change, but this is the blunt message for now.

And remember.

The RGP and other bodies are there to help.

They too enjoy the beach and they too have families in the same predicament.

Listen to them and act on their instructions.

Cheating creates a risk.

Because you will only be cheating yourself.

You or your family could catch the virus next.

So understand that COVID-19 is still with us.

It has not gone away.

The number of cases may be low.

Gibraltar has emerged relatively unscathed.

And we have prepared very well.

But all it takes is a single spark.

One infected person can pass it on to many others.

And then on and on and on.

So we have to protect ourselves.

And we do this when we follow the rules.

Otherwise, we open the door to the virus, to a potential second wave.

Which could be far worse than the first.

I have to say though that most of you have been disciplined.

You have listened.

You have acted on the advice given.

You have followed the rules.

Your Government is proud of you.

Of your collective sense of purpose.

Your sense of responsibility.

Your sense of duty to each other.

Sadly, a minority do not see the bigger picture.

And this is not safe.

In fact, it creates a risk for everyone else.

Indeed, it can also spoil things for everyone else.

And lead to a tightening again.

I cannot stress enough, the importance of following the rules as we move away from lockdown.

This is not over.

Listen to what we say.

Act on our advice.

And follow the rules.

ADVICE

Before passing on to Dr Rawal, let me repeat our public health message once again.

1. Listen and act on the advice of our public health experts.

2. When you sneeze or cough, do so into a tissue and then bin it.

3. Wash your hands regularly for at least twenty seconds.

4. Do not visit anyone over 70.

5. If you are over 70 or vulnerable please stay at home.

6. Maintain social distancing.

7. Do not mix with other households.

8. If you need COVID medical advice call 111.

9. For non-COVID medical issues call 20072266.

10. If you have any other question call 200 41818.

11. And for emergencies, call 190 or 199 as usual.

12.Stay home, Stay Alive.