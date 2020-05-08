Unite Thanks All Involved In Repatriation From Morocco

Written by YGTV Team on 08 May 2020 .

Unite the union says it extends its “most sincere gratitude” to all involved in the repatriation of the 26 British Nationals stranded in Morocco. The union thanks HMGOG, RGP, Civil Contingencies and The Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA).

A statement continued: “Our thanks also goes to The Captain of the Port, Manolo Tirado and more particularly so to our members of the Gibraltar Port Authority Launch Crew Section, who as always stand ready to serve our community in the most effective of ways. Thank you, for having shown the initiative and not shied away from proposing such an excellently unique way of helping our distressed members of our community stranded in Morocco.”

Unite Member and on-Duty Coxwain, Joseph Duo, told Unite, “I would like to thank my excellent Launch Crew team and on behalf of the entire Launch Crew I thank GPA Management, Captain of the Port and HMGOG for valuing and allowing us to execute our proposal. It has been an honour to have been able to play a crucial role in ensuring the safe return of all 23 stranded Gibraltarian’s in Morocco.

“It is gratifying to know that during these times of crisis we have an excellent team of Seamen, who are proactive in their approach towards helping our Community in any way they can. #COVID19 #KeyWorkers #FrontlineHeroes.”