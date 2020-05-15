Technical Call – Cruise Liner ‘Carnival Magic’

The Cruise Liner “Carnival Magic” is carrying out a technical call at Gibraltar today.

In line with Government’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current COVID crisis, it must be pointed out that this is not a cruise call, the vessel doesn’t have any passengers on board, and it will be berthing exclusively to take on bunkers, spares, discharge garbage and waste disposal.

No crew members will be allowed to disembark from the vessel, and no attendance on board the vessel from shore based staff will be permitted during its short stay in Gibraltar.