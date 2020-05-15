Gibraltar Tourist Board Engages With UK Travel Trade In Series Of Virtual Events

Written by YGTV Team on 15 May 2020 .

The Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) has taken an opportunity to talk to members of the Association of Independent Tour Operators (AITO) hosting a virtual destination product seminar. The presentation was given by Nicky Guerrero, Chief Executive of the GTB along with the GTB’s team in London, describing key aspects of Gibraltar’s product offering for visitors. Also participating in this initial seminar were Professor Clive Finlayson and Dr Geraldine Finlayson of the Gibraltar National Museum and Monkey Talk’s Brian Gomila.

A statement continued: “While European jurisdictions remain essentially closed to international visitors, the global travel industry is regrouping to prepare a workable format for a staggered return of visitors into jurisdictions guided by Government led safe social distancing criteria.

“It is too early to confirm when overseas travel will resume, however, research polls indicated that UK agents are seeing booking demand for 2021 increase.

“On June 8th the GTB will attend its first virtual exhibition hosted by the Association of National Tourist Offices and Representatives (ANTOR). Twenty five destinations have signed up with invitations sent out to over 3000 travel agents and tour operators who will be invited to the event, which takes place over an afternoon and where participants can speak to exhibitors in online chat rooms and see presentations. The GTB is currently in the process of enhancing its virtual assets and platform.”

Minister for Tourism Vijay Daryanani said: “While the industry has paused the work of the GTB has not stopped. It is at these key times that we continue to nurture business relationships in preparedness for the restart of flowing travel. The GTB continues to participate in industry online member events aimed at sharing information across the various industry sectors. These include ABTA (Association of British Travel Agents & Operators), AITO (Association of Independent Tour Operators, ETOA (Association of European Tour operators), MedCruise – (Association of Mediterranean Cruise Ports) and ANTOR (Association of National Tourist Offices and Representatives, which Gibraltar currently chairs.).

“Our dialogue with the airlines serving Gibraltar has also continued, as it has with the local industry including virtual meetings that I have hosted myself.

“I’m also very proud and grateful at the way in which a large percentage of the GTB’s team has been redeployed to assist other departments, particularly the GHA, in Gibraltar during these trying times.”