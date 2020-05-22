Royal Caribbean Director of Port Services Thanks Gibraltar For Repatriation Of Cruise Crews

Written by YGTV Team on 22 May 2020 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has recently exchanged letters with Royal Caribbean’s Director of Port Services EMEA Alessandro Carollo, following the successful repatriation of Royal Caribbean crews from Gibraltar.

In his heartfelt letter to the Chief Minister, Mr Carollo wrote that ‘communities like Gibraltar are rare gems of humanity in such difficult and unprecedented times’ and expressed ‘sincerest gratitude for your [Gibraltar’s] cooperation, support and professionalism’.

Looking to the future, Mr Carollo noted that ‘RCL have been historically supporting Gibraltar as a destination for its guests, and will continue to do so when regular cruising will restart’. In his reply, the Chief Minister promised that ‘Gibraltar will be here to welcome you back, and we look forward to doing so for many years to come’.

Whilst the Chief Minister also acknowledged the long-standing excellent relationship between Gibraltar and RCL, he assured Mr Carollo that ‘all those who have been involved in the repatriation operation have done so selflessly, in the knowledge that this has been, above all, a humanitarian effort’.

Both the Chief Minister and Mr Carollo look forward to meeting in Gibraltar as soon as it is safe to do so. The Government says this cordial exchange of letters “demonstrates the lasting relationship between Gibraltar and RCL, and provides encouraging reassurances for Gibraltar’s tourism industry as we move towards a promising future.”