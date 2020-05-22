Government Restates Policy On Beaches

Written by YGTV Team on 22 May 2020 .

The Government has restated its policy on beaches.

Number Six says that access to beaches remains restricted for safety purposes until the start of the Bathing Season. If it is safe to do so, the aim is to commence the Bathing Season as normal on 16th June during Unlock Phase 4, subject to review. If this is not possible, other options to allow some access to beaches will be carefully considered.

A statement continued: “The lifting of the lockdown regulations now allows for families and friends to gather in groups of a maximum of 12 people, including with those from other households. Social distancing and good hygiene practices must be observed at all times.

“Access to the beaches may be controlled if they become crowded and social distancing is not possible. In this scenario, you should not sit on the beach or sunbathe and access will be restricted to 30 minutes for exercise, including swimming and paddling.

“Access to Camp Bay and Eastern Beach is further restricted on weekdays for ‘Golden Hour’ between 10:00am and 12:00pm. During this time, only those over 70 years old will be able to access these beaches to exercise in a sheltered environment. Regulations have been published today to give effect in law to the ‘Golden Hour’ scheme.

“The remainder of the posture on beaches is Government guidance. The public is urged to continue to exercise self-discipline and common sense.

“The Government reiterates the strong advice that the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Pic: Eastern Beach today (22nd May)