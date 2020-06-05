This World Environment Day - It’s Time for Nature

Written by YGTV Team on 05 June 2020 .

A message from the Government to mark World Environment Day:

All the critical elements for our survival as a species – from the food we eat, the air we breathe, the water that we drink and the climate that makes our planet habitable – come from nature. In these exceptional times, nature is sending us a strong message that to care for ourselves, we must care for nature.

The emergence of Covid-19 has highlighted the risks associated with the over exploitation of the natural world, which has seen forests cut down, species made extinct and natural habitats destroyed. Intensive farming practices are also creating a reservoir of animal diseases that can spill out and hurt human society.

In keeping with this year’s World Environment Day theme, Time for Nature, the Department of the Environment will be highlighting some of the work that is currently being done to increase biodiversity in Gibraltar using its social media platforms. The Department will take the opportunity to raise awareness on the value of green areas, urban biodiversity and nature conservation.

Here in Gibraltar we are fortunate to have an extensive Nature Reserve, which protects 37% of our total land area. Gibraltar is still, however, a largely urban environment and promoting urban biodiversity is a critical part of our work in protecting nature. The value of biodiversity in cities is often underestimated. It can range from cultivated parks and gardens to green roofs and even individual balconies and terraces. All have a role to play in increasing and preserving biodiversity in Gibraltar.

Over the last few years the Department of the Environment has required new projects to provide green roofs for their buildings as well as to incorporate bird and bat boxes in their design. The Department is also working to introduce a Biodiversity Net Gain principle into our development and planning policy, which will require new developments to demonstrate that they have achieved at least a 10% increase in biodiversity. Through the development and expansion of green infrastructure, we will bring biodiversity to the heart of the city and help to deliver a truly green and sustainable Gibraltar.