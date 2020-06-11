Technical Call – Cruise Liner ‘Monarch ’

Written by YGTV Team on 11 June 2020 .

The Cruise Liner “Monarch” is planning to carry out a technical call at Gibraltar tomorrow 12 June at around 10:30 hours.

In line with HM Government of Gibraltar’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current COVID crisis, it must be pointed out that this is not a cruise call, the vessel doesn’t have any passengers on board, and it will be berthing exclusively to take on bunkers, stores, discharge garbage, undertake waste disposal. No crew members will be allowed to disembark from the vessel, and no attendance on board the vessel from shore based staff will be permitted during its short stay in Gibraltar.