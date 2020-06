Bluefin Tuna Open Season 2020

The open season for Bluefin tuna in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW) commences on Tuesday 16th June 2020 and ends on the 14th October 2020 or until the Total Allowable Catch (TAC) is reached. Anglers are reminded that a current Class K licence is required to fish for Bluefin tuna and that the total allowable catch stands at 16.74 tonnes.

A statement from the Government follows below:

A dedicated office and landing point will once again be setup within the North Mole (No. 1 Jetty). Anglers are reminded that all tuna and billfish catches must be reported and weighed at the landing point where vessels will be able to dock. The landing point will be manned from 09:00 to 14:30 (Monday-Saturday). Any catches landed from 14:30 to sunset must also be reported and weighed at the landing point by contacting the on-call landing point staff on mobile number 54020033. This service will also be operational on Sundays and public holidays.

Building on last year’s open season, a Bluefin tuna tagging programme will also be implemented by the Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Heritage and Climate Change (DESHCC). Application forms for individuals interested in taking part in the programme will be made available online as from the 23rd June. Further details on the tagging programme and the application process will be provided once the season commences.

In order to better assess Bluefin tuna fishing activity in BGTW, anglers are requested to contact landing point staff as soon as a vessel sets sail to commence fishing for Bluefin tuna. In addition, anglers must also contact the landing point when a Bluefin tuna is landed on board a vessel. Details on vessel movements, based on geographical coordinates, may be requested by the DESHCC’s Environmental Protection & Research Unit (EPRU). A maximum number of 2 fish per week for each Class K licence holder and per registered vessel has also been introduced this year. The minimum size of Bluefin tuna that can be caught is 30kgs and 115cm fork length. Anglers are also required to report any recreational catches of Billfish species, such as the Mediterranean Swordfish, which are locally classified as Species in Need of Strict Protection. The minimum size for Mediterranean Swordfish is 90 cm excluding the sword length. Further information on minimum sizes can be found online by accessing the Department’s Species Identification Booklet (https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/new/sites/default/files/HMGoG_Documents/Species_Identification _Booklet.pdf).

The DESHCC would also like to remind anglers that the practice of ‘popping’ for tuna, which has been known to cause serious injury to dolphins, will not be allowed inside the Dolphin Protection Zone approximately north of Rosia Bay. Anglers targeting Bluefin tuna are advised that casting any lines close to dolphins, which are protected species, may result in their fishing licenses being revoked. Other fishing methods will continue to be allowed within the Dolphin Protection Zone.

The EPRU will be working very closely with marine enforcement agencies during the open season in order to monitor vessel activity in BGTW and ensure that the requirements of the Tuna Preservation Regulations are adhered to. As part of its duties, the EPRU will be emphasising the need to adhere to the Cetacean Protocol. The objective of the Protocol is to protect dolphins and whales in BGTW. It can be viewed online from http://www.thinkinggreen.gov.gi/biodiversity/marine. Vessels are required to maintain a minimum distance of 60 metres from any dolphin or whale whilst navigating in BGTW. The Protocol also establishes a 500 metre radius from the animals within which vessels must travel at a constant speed of no more than 4 knots or no greater than the slowest animal in the group. This applies equally to all vessels.

For further information on the Bluefin tuna open season please contact the DESHCC on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Tel: 200 71061.