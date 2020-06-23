Gibraltarian Round Table Member Becomes First to Win International Honour Medal

Written by YGTV Team on 23 June 2020 .

Round Table Gibraltar have been awarded the ‘Community Service Project of the year’ for the Southern Europe and Mediterranean region.

A statement follows below:

This is the first time, since the Gibraltar club was chartered in 1978, that it has received this award. The region consists of 11 countries around the Mediterranean and Southern Europe including France, Italy, Switzerland and Morocco and has more than 4,000 members.

The award has been given for Round Table Gibraltar’s charitable work throughout the year and specifically for its annual “Texas Hold’em Charity Poker” event which saw more than 80 participants.

The money raised was donated to the Gibraltar Samaritans (GibSams) suicide prevention charity to assist with their invaluable work in the local community.

Local barrister at Charles Gomez & Company and Public Relations Officer at Round Table Gibraltar, Nicholas Gomez, has been awarded the ‘Round Table International Honour Medal’.

This is the first time in history that a Gibraltarian Round Tabler has received this award, which has only been awarded 8 times previously in the history of the Round Table, as special recognition for exceptional service to the organisation and the movement.

Graham Cornelissen, Treasurer for Round Table International, presented this award for Nicholas’ legal work in respect of the organisations constitutional review and risk assessment / AML procedures, calling it “of critical importance to the whole of Round Table International” and thanked him for his hard work and insight.

Round Table International President Sebastian Walter said the award was “very well deserved”.

Round Table is an international organisation with more than 31,000 members in 67 countries.

Round Table itself raises more than £24 million a year for charity and carries out many community projects worldwide and in some of the poorest areas.

Round Table is part of the ‘Round Table Family’ which includes sister organisations: Ladies Circle International, the Agora Club, the Tangent Club and the 41 Club.





