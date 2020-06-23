GSD Says Gibraltar Community Care Acted “Unfairly”

23 June 2020

The GSD says it continues to receive representations from retirees who have been refused entry to the Community Officer Scheme by Gibraltar Community Care and considers the manner in which changes to eligibility criteria were introduced suddenly on 17th February, were "unfair".

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Potential retirees had a legitimate expectation to rely on the scheme when making retirement decisions. The Trustees of the charity should introduce an immediate moratorium on their decision and seek funding contributions from the Government if necessary to phase any required changes over a longer five year period.

It is also not right to disenfranchise one group of retirees while continuing to pay those who would be ineligible under the new means testing criteria.

