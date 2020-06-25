Ocean Village To Offer 3 Hours Free Parking Starting Tomorrow
Starting tomorrow Friday 26th June Ocean Village is to begin offering 3 hours free parking in Ocean Spa Plaza car park, with the purchase of any meals or drinks at participating restaurants at Ocean Village.
Participating Restaurants:
Little Bay, Indian Tapas Bar & Restaurant
Thi Vietnamese
Bridge Bar & Grill
The Arena Sports Bar
wagamama gibraltar
Pizza Express Gibraltar
Las Iguanas Gibraltar
Cafe Fresco
The Yard Gibraltar
O'Reilly's - Irish Pub - Gibraltar
The Ivy Sports & American Grill
The Bottle Shop