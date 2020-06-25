Ocean Village To Offer 3 Hours Free Parking Starting Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow Friday 26th June Ocean Village is to begin offering 3 hours free parking in Ocean Spa Plaza car park, with the purchase of any meals or drinks at participating restaurants at Ocean Village.

Participating Restaurants:

Little Bay, Indian Tapas Bar & Restaurant

Thi Vietnamese

Bridge Bar & Grill

The Arena Sports Bar

wagamama gibraltar

Pizza Express Gibraltar

Las Iguanas Gibraltar

Cafe Fresco

The Yard Gibraltar

O'Reilly's - Irish Pub - Gibraltar

The Ivy Sports & American Grill

The Bottle Shop

