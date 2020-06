All B.E.A.T. Covid Applications For June To Be Processed And Settled By 10th July

Written by YGTV Team on 29 June 2020 .

The Government is advising all firms applying for B.E.A.T. Covid 19 support measures that all applications received by Government before the 30th June 2020 (including those applications received prior to the 18th June 2020) will be processed and paid on or before the 10th July 2020.

Applications on the Government Website must be submitted in the usual manner by the 30th June 2020.