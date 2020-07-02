Vacancy: Hospice Outreach Service Registered General Nurse
Cancer Relief Gibraltar is recruiting for a Registered General Nurse to join our specialist Hospice Outreach nursing team based at the Cancer Relief Centre. This is an exciting opportunity to join a dedicated, growing team of professionals who are passionate about providing excellent supportive and end of life care to patients with advanced cancer and their families across a variety of care settings. The role will involve working out-of-hours including nights, weekends and bank holidays. The position is full-time, 37.5 contracted hours a week over a seven day period.
Applicants must be registered with the Gibraltar Nurses’, Midwives and Health Visitors Registration Board. For more information and a copy of the job description please contact Nichola McCheyne on email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Closing date for applications is 15th July 2020.