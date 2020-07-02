Vacancy: Hospice Outreach Service Registered General Nurse

Cancer Relief Gibraltar is recruiting for a Registered General Nurse to join our specialist Hospice Outreach nursing team based at the Cancer Relief Centre. This is an exciting opportunity to join a dedicated, growing team of professionals who are passionate about providing excellent supportive and end of life care to patients with advanced cancer and their families across a variety of care settings. The role will involve working out-of-hours including nights, weekends and bank holidays. The position is full-time, 37.5 contracted hours a week over a seven day period.

Applicants must be registered with the Gibraltar Nurses’, Midwives and Health Visitors Registration Board. For more information and a copy of the job description please contact Nichola McCheyne on email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Closing date for applications is 15th July 2020.