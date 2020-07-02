Commercial Ships To Sound Their Horns Next Wednesday At Midday

Written by YGTV Team on 02 July 2020 .

The Gibraltar Port Authority says it has been advised that the International Chamber of Shipping is encouraging all commercial ship captains around the world to sound their horns at 12.00 (midday) on Wednesday, 8 July to remind governments of the ongoing crew change crisis.

A statement from the Gibraltar Port Authority follows below:

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many crew changes around the world were restricted and in many cases stopped altogether. The shipping industry has been an integral part keeping all industries running during this time of crisis but now faces problems of its own, trying to relieve ship personnel who need to be rotated and given their mandatory rest and down time ashore.

In this regard, the Gibraltar Port Authority has been advised that the International Chamber of Shipping is encouraging all commercial ship captains around the world to sound their horns at 12.00 (midday) on Wednesday, 8 July to remind governments of the ongoing crew change crisis. The action comes ahead of a critical summit meeting led by the UK government to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on crew changes.

The Gibraltar Port Authority has taken stepped measures to ensure that crew changes can take place safely and adhering with strict Covid-19 protocols to protect the citizens of Gibraltar. The GPA has received special thanks from major maritime organisations acknowledging Gibraltar’s assistance in this matter. However, as the request by the International Chamber of Shipping is going out internationally, we would advise the community that we can expect that some ship captains will sound their horn while in BGTW on Wednesday 8th July at midday.





