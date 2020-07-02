Temporary Counter For Driver Vehicle And Licensing Department At Royal Gibraltar Post Office

Written by YGTV Team on 02 July 2020 .

As from Monday 13th July, the Driving, Vehicle and Licensing Department will be operating a temporary counter at the Royal Gibraltar Post Office in 104 Main Street to serve members of the public that require personal assistance.

Printed application forms will be available to collect at the Main Street Post Office for the following services:

- Application for an MOT



- Application for a Transfer of Ownership



- Application for a Medical form



- Application for a Duplicate Log book



- Application for a Duplicate Licence/ International Driving Permit



As from Monday 6th July, the following documents will be sent by registered mail at no additional cost in order to offer additional security and guarantee safe receipt:



- Driving Licences



- Logbooks



- International Driving Permits



- Learners Licence



- Commercial and Pedestrianised area permits



- Blue badge/Frontier pass



- MOT Extensions



There will be a customer drop box for members of the public to insert completed application forms at the Main Street Post Office foyer.

Members of the public are kindly reminded that a complete list of Driver and Vehicle Licensing application forms are now available to download and print on www.gibraltar.gov.gi



Minister Daryanani said: “As part of the Government's plan to continuously release additional online services, it is pleased to announce that it is now in the final stages of digitization all of the services offered by the Driving, Vehicle and Licensing Department. This is due to go live shortly and will no doubt have a major positive impact. The staff at the Driving, Vehicle and Licensing Department have been working hard to manage the increase in workload. The above are positive steps for the service as it continues to work tirelessly to further improve whilst making sure that the necessary safety measures for all involved are in place.”