RAF Gibraltar Present Personnel With Medals

Written by YGTV Team on 03 July 2020 .

Four Royal Air Force Gibraltar personnel, from British Forces Gibraltar, were presented with medals this week in recognition of the work they do in support of worldwide operations.

A statement follows below:

In a break to the normal presentation ceremony, due to COVID-19, Commander British Forces, Commodore Tim Henry, presented the recipients their awards in a socially distanced event in his office. This was live streamed via the video chat app 'Zoom' to allow family members, friends and colleagues to share in the moment.

Commenting on the importance of the occasion, Commodore Henry said: "This is an incredibly special moment. It is a chance for us and our nation to thank these individuals for what they do." He added: "It is Her Majesty who approves the design and recipient criteria of each medal and so these individuals should feel very proud of that.'

Receiving awards were Flight Lieutenant Martin Hughes, Flight Lieutenant Ashley McKenna and Sergeant Roger Francis who were awarded the Operation Service Medal Iraq and Syria, with Flight Lieutenant Sarah James receiving the Operation Service Medal Afghanistan and clasp.