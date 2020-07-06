MoU Committees To Meet In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 06 July 2020 .

Memoranda of Understanding Committees to meet next Thursday.

A statement from the Government follows below:

It will be recalled that the Memoranda of Understanding agreed in 2018 established a number of Committees in which Gibraltar, the United Kingdom and Spain would be represented.

The subject matter for discussion was Police and Customs Cooperation, the Environment and Citizens’ Rights under the Withdrawal Agreement concluded between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

The Committees first met in Algeciras in February and it was announced at the time that the second round would take place in Gibraltar.

These Committees are purely technical and meet at official level without politicians.

The Committee on Citizens’ Rights will meet on Thursday in Gibraltar. The Committees on Police and Customs Cooperation and on the Environment will be meeting later this month also in Gibraltar.

It will be recalled that the Withdrawal Agreement provides for the protection of the rights of British Citizens (including Gibraltarians) in the European Union and the rights of European Union nationals in the United Kingdom and in Gibraltar. A similar reciprocal agreement exists with the EEA States of Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.





