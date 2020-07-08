GFIA Announces New Executive Committee For 2020/2021

Written by YGTV Team on 08 July 2020 .

The Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA) yesterday held its Annual General Meeting via Zoom.

A statement from the Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association follows below:

The meeting began with an address by The Hon Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services who commented on the hard work and achievements of the Association this year and welcomed the inclusive nature of the committee. Chairman, James Lasry then continued by covering the year in review, highlighting the positives and negatives of the year 2019/20.

A summary of the Treasurer’s report and a presentation of audited financial statements was then presented, following this was the different sub-committees (Technical and Training) who presented a summary of the year. James Lasry presented the Marketing report on behalf of Yan Delgado and the Marketing Committee.

Incoming Chairman Jay Gomez (Jnr) commented “On behalf of the Executive Committee and our members, I would like to take this opportunity to thank James Lasry for his time as Chairman. During his tenure GFIA has gone from strength to strength, and his leadership in the build-up to Brexit and during the Covid-19 pandemic has been unmeasurable. I’m delighted that James will continue to be as involved as ever with GFIA as Deputy Chairman and his role on the EIF Director Committee.”

GFIA is pleased to announce its new Executive Committee for 2020/2021

Jay Gomez (Jnr) (Chairman)

James Lasry (Deputy Chairman and EIF Directors Committee)

Faith Howe (Treasurer)

Moe Cohen (Treasury Support)

Patricia Linares (Secretary)

Jonathan Garcia (Head of Technical)

Allan Sene (Head of Training)

Joanne Rodriguez & Stephen Holland-Morgan (Co-Head of Marketing)

Training Committee

Allan Sené, Patricia Linares and Tim Rickson

Marketing Committee

Stephen Holland- Morgan, Joanne Rodriguez, Kunal Budhrani, Derek Baglietto and Yan Delgado

Technical Committee

Jonathan Garcia, Heather Adamson and Benjy Cuby

Administrators Committee

Benjy Cuby

EIF Directors Committee

James Lasry and Moe Cohen

The Executive Committee is committed to representing the interests of stakeholders in the Gibraltar funds and investment industry. GFIA will continue its close coordination with the Government and the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, as well as provide its members with a full program of marketing, technical and training related events in what promises to be a busy year for the industry.