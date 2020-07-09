Government Says GSD “Transport Bandwagon” Is “Stuck in the Past”

Written by YGTV Team on 09 July 2020 .

The Government has defended its approach to traffic and transport matters by saying that it is proud to have been elected on the basis of a Green Gibraltar manifesto that aspires to the best Gibraltar and is aware that making this bold vision a reality “will require brave decisions to be made about what want our future to look like.”

A statement continued: “This Government is prepared to take the strong leadership necessary to fulfil our manifesto commitments to the majority of Gibraltarians who share our vision for a modern, green, child- friendly city, where congested narrow roads will be a distant memory overtaken by bustling boulevards that act as green arteries around the Rock.

“We are the same Government that conducted one of the widest public consultation exercises in Gibraltar’s history, which resulted in the STTPP, a comprehensive long-term plan for Gibraltar’s transport infrastructure. An outline plan for Line Wall road was made extremely clear in the Green Gibraltar manifesto endorsed by the electorate. The homework and proper planning has been done, and is publicly available for all to see. It is now time to act.

“In direct contrast, the GSD have wrongly jumped on a bandwagon of a minority that wish to see Gibraltar stuck in the past, and are even willing to turn the clock back further by scrapping the STTPP and starting all over again at immense public cost. It is clear that they have no coherent plan or vision of their own and are out of touch with the values and aspirations of the majority of the electorate.”

Minister for Transport, Vijay Daryanani, said: "The Government is working hard to deliver a better transport environment for our people. We are looking at pollution, climate change and our health as a community in order to produce the best transport alternatives for our community. The GSD, instead, are looking just for votes in the way they publicly position themselves. The public will see through the GSD and will have time to decide who was right and who was wrong about plans for transport in Gibraltar."