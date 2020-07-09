Rock Gun Flag Pole To Undergo Remedial Work

Written by YGTV Team on 09 July 2020 .

Remedial work, identified during recent mast and towers’ inspections, will shortly be conducted on the flag pole at Royal Battery (Rock Gun).

This work should complete by Friday 7 August.

During this period the Union Flag will fly from a temporary flag pole at the same site.

On completion of the remedial work, the Union Flag will be returned to its original flag pole. In addition, the Union Flag will continue to be flown in the Naval Base and at the residence of Commander British Forces.