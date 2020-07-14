Gibraltar National Museum To Reopen Today

Written by YGTV Team on 14 July 2020 .

The Gibraltar National Museum and the World Heritage Site Viewing Platform at Europa Advance Batteries will reopen fully as from today, Tuesday 14th July. No prior appointment will be required, but there will be a limit on visitor numbers at any one time and this will be controlled by staff.

A statement from the Government follows below:

All Public Health protocols will be observed including social distancing, and visitors will need to wear masks at all times as in the Upper Rock sites.

The very popular Virtual Museum will continue to operate via Social Media platforms.





