GFSC Issues Two Warnings About Websites

Written by YGTV Team on 23 July 2020 .

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) has issued a second warning regarding the website www.etrustcoin.com and Arbitrageblock.com. This website is purporting to be incorporated within Gibraltar and falsely claiming to be licensed by the GFSC.

A statement from the GFSC follows below:

The website also includes a quotation which is falsely attributed to the Minister for Digital and Financial Services.

Etrustcoin.com or Arbitrageblock.com has not been licensed or authorised by the GFSC, nor is an application pending for authorisation. Additionally, the Minister has never commented on or been associated with the website www.etrustcoin.com. This webpage also displays the GFSC logo which has been applied without the consent of the GFSC.

How to protect yourself

The GFSC strongly advises consumers to liaise with financial companies which are authorised by the GFSC and can be found on the GFSC's Regulated Entities Register. If a company does not appear on the Register but claims it does, contact the GFSC Regulatory Investigations team on +350 200 40283.

Reporting unauthorised activity

If you think you have been approached by an unauthorised company, or contacted about a scam, please contact the GFSC Regulatory Investigations team on +350 200 40283.