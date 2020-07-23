Childline’s Summer Challenge 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 23 July 2020 .

Childline Gibraltar is holding a “Move, Donate, Nominate” fundraising event. This year’s theme asks you to take a selfie of yourself Walking, Running, Cycling or Swimming, make a donation and then nominate your family and friends to do likewise.

A statement from Childline Gibraltar follows below:

Having taken your pics, please upload them to social media and include the hashtags #ChildlineGib and #8008SummerChallenge. Alternatively, you can send them to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . They will then be displayed and shared on all our social media platforms.

Childline is Gibraltar’s biggest children’s charity and we are just a busy as ever - perhaps even more so. During Lockdown, we received 187 calls from children and young people and our services are needed more than ever. Our helpline is manned by specially trained Listeners from 5pm till 9pm every day of the year and we can also be contacted via 8008 (Freephone), www.childline.gi (Live Chat), 58008288 (WhatsApp) and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Your donations will be used to fund the specialist training required to become a Childline Listener and make a real difference to children and young people in Gibraltar.





