HMS Pursuer And HMS Dasher Take Over Operational Tasking

Written by YGTV Team on 23 July 2020 .

The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron (RNGS) has announced the change of command and statement of readiness for operations for the two P2000 Archer-Class Patrol Boats.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

Lieutenant James Young Royal Navy has assumed command of HMS PURSUER from Lieutenant Vyrnwy Rainbird Royal Navy and Lieutenant Commander Lloyd Cardy Royal Navy has assumed command of HMS DASHER from Lieutenant Cameron Walters Royal Navy.

During a 5-week training package RNGS has been preparing to operate the P2000s to deliver its standing tasking in Gibraltar and is now ready to deliver its mission to Commander British Forces Gibraltar.

The replacement of HMS SCIMITAR and HMS SABRE with the P2000s has brought a significant increase in capability to both tackle greater sea states and provide much improved crew habitability. DASHER and PURSUER will now assume the duties previously delivered by SCIMITAR and SABRE, providing security and demonstrating the sovereignty of British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW).

Lt Cdr Lloyd Cardy RN, the Commanding Officer of the Squadron said: “The arrival of the two P2000s to the Squadron is of great benefit to our personnel and the mission. We are suitably equipped to counter the challenges of the local environmental conditions and the added size of the craft offers an increase to our physical presence on the water. We are very proud to welcome the two units to the Squadron as an interim replacement until the newly designed craft arrive.”

HMS SCIMITAR and HMS SABRE arrived in Gibraltar in 2003 and have been delivering high profile tasking since then. Their temporary replacement with HMS DASHER and HMS PURSUER will ensure Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron continues to deliver success on operations.





