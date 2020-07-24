Airfield Exercise At RAF Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 24 July 2020 .

An exercise, involving personnel from the Airfield Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS), Air Traffic Control (ATC) and the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP), took place yesterday at the western end of the runway at RAF Gibraltar.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

There is a mandated requirement for airfields in close proximity to sea to ensure that specialist rescue and fire-fighting equipment and services appropriate to the hazard is readily available. In this respect the Gibraltar airfield, as one the component parts of its emergency planning process, maintains various elements and resources to provide for and coordinate such a response.

To test just one of these sea response elements, the training exercise was held to test the capability of deploying some of these resources within 1000 metres off the runway. This is a routine training event and is to ensure that plans are rehearsed, updated and relevant to the nature of such incidents.

Today’s training event focused on testing the collaboration and communication between ATC, AFRS and GDP during the activation of just one section of the Aerodrome Emergency Response plan. The exercise was limited to the Western End of the Runway and successfully demonstrated the various agencies response to an aircraft accident at sea and the deployment of the aerodrome’s offshore rescue capability.



