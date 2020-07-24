Port Authority Issues New Protocol For Locally Registered Pleasure Craft / Small Boats Leaving From And Returning To British Gibraltar Territorial Waters

Written by YGTV Team on 24 July 2020 .

The Captain of the Port has issued a protocol to all marinas, small boats associations and local yacht agents informing them of the procedures to be followed by all vessels returning to British Gibraltar Territorial Waters. The protocol has been put together following discussions with and advice from the Director of Public Health.

A statement from the Gibraltar Port Authority follows below:

Any locally registered small boat returning to Gibraltar after having touched a foreign port will need to submit a written report to the Captain of the Port or submit an electronic declaration into the ASYCUDA portal (HM Customs Gibraltar) before being allowed to return to their berth at any of the local Government marinas, as well as the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club or private marinas.

The declaration or written report must be submitted at least six hours before arriving back into British Gibraltar Territorial Waters. Access to the ASYCUDA portal can be found on the following link:- https://www.hmcustoms.gov.gi/portal/services/electronicPreDeclarations.jsf.

The written report (Yacht Masters Report) can be downloaded from the port website at https://www.gibraltarport.com/pre-arrival-forms and once completed must be sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The protocol reminds everyone that it is a requirement under the Port Rules for the master of every vessel arriving at the Port from outside the territorial waters of Gibraltar to submit a written report to the Captain of the Port.

In addition, marinas are advised that a COVID-19 protocol is to be followed. This includes:

Yachts calling into the marina must be reported to the BCA and Customs upon berthing;

No-one is to be allowed to come ashore until the authorities have cleared the vessel;

A symptom check-list, to include temperature checks, is to be kept on a daily basis;

Any signs of illness are to be reported to the GHA by calling 111.





