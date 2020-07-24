Together Gibraltar Comment On Chief Minister's Meeting With Spanish Foreign Minister

Written by YGTV Team on 24 July 2020 .

Together Gibraltar says it remains supportive of Government in its attempt to secure the best possible post Brexit relationship possible with Spain and the EU.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

This is the challenge of a generation and it requires political honesty and generosity from all political forces, as well as the willingness to work together and not use this opportunity for cheap point scoring.

There are two very clear guiding principles for Together Gibraltar in this negotiation, which are the fact that Gibraltarian sovereignty must reside always in the Gibraltarian people, and that we must find open and friendly ways of achieving shared prosperity in the region. Seeing our Chief Minister publicly and bilaterally meet with a Spanish foreign minister (an encouraging, positive sign), and hearing the tone of the rhetoric coming from both sides, we believe these guiding principles are being respected.

We will remain supportive yet vigilant about the on-going negotiations.