National Celebrations Boat Procession

Written by YGTV Team on 28 July 2020 .

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group announce that a Boat Procession will be organised as part of the National Celebrations on Tuesday 8th September 2020 at 1930hrs.

A statement from the SDGG follow below:

The event is being organised by the Rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Europe with the assistance of the Royal Gibraltar Police the Gibraltar Port Authority, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services, HM Customs, the Gibraltar Defence Police and the Department of Environment. The event will entail the blessing of the sea and vessels and will serve as a remembrance of all those who have lost their lives at sea. The intention is for all boat owners to follow in procession to the South Mole where the laying of natural flowers will take place.

This is an open invitation to everyone in Gibraltar, regardless of their religious orientation. Any boat owner interested in taking part should contact Steven Segui on 58286000 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Alternatively, they can meet at 1900hrs at Mid Harbours Marina, Peter Isola Promenade, on the day. The procession will commence at 1930hrs and members of the public are encouraged to take their Gibraltar flags and only bring natural flowers.



