Appointment Of Justices Of The Peace

Written by YGTV Team on 28 July 2020 .

Acting on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission, His Excellency the Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL has appointed Mr Selvan Raj Soobiah, Mr Ian Gerrard Peate, Mr Brett Dale Bridge, Mr Frederick Francis Pitto, Mr Norbert Nicholas Sene, Ms Maria Antonia Brooks, Ms Lowri Anwen Murphy and Ms Margaret Anita Hutchinson-Smith as Justices of the Peace for Gibraltar.