Two MoU Committees Met In Gibraltar Yesterday

Written by YGTV Team on 29 July 2020 .

Two of the MoU Committees which were established as part of the architecture that led to our departure from the European Union met in Gibraltar Yesterday. These latest meetings were hosted by the Government of Gibraltar at the Garrison Library and included representation from the relevant authorities from Gibraltar, the United Kingdom and Spain.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Committee on Police and Customs Cooperation met yesterday morning. The Gibraltar delegation was headed by the Attorney General Michael Llamas and included the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger and the Collector of Customs John Rodriguez.

The Committee on the Environment met this afternoon. The Gibraltar delegation was again headed by the Attorney General Michael Llamas and included the Chief Scientist and CEO of the Department of the Environment Dr Liesl Mesilio. Dr Mesilio is set to take the rotating chair this Committee after the first six months.

It will be recalled that the third Committee on Citizens’ Rights has already met in Gibraltar earlier this month.

The atmosphere throughout was very positive and constructive with a genuine desire to move forward in a spirit of cooperation on the different areas under discussion.

The meetings today complete the second round of meetings of the MoU Committees, the first having taken place in Algeciras in February.





