Technical Call – Cruise Liner ‘Jewel Of The Seas ’

Written by YGTV Team on 29 July 2020 .

The Cruise Liner “Jewel of the Seas” is planning to carry out a technical call at Gibraltar on the 29th July 2020 at around 07:30 hrs.

A statement follows below:

In line with HM Government of Gibraltar’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current COVID crisis, it must be pointed out that this is not a cruise call, the vessel doesn’t have any passengers on board, and it will be berthing exclusively to take on bunkers, fresh water, stores, discharge garbage and undertake waste disposal. No crew members will be allowed to disembark from the vessel, and no attendance on board the vessel from shore based staff will be permitted during its short stay in Gibraltar





