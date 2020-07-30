Government Urges Public With COVID-19 Symptoms To Isolate Immediately And Call 111

Written by YGTV Team on 30 July 2020 .

The Government says Gibraltar's small but incremental increase in confirmed active COVID-19 cases over the last few days highlights the need to take "decisive preventative action".

A statement from the Government follows below:

If we are to move to the next phase of Unlocking the Rock and prevent a further lockdown, now is the time to take decisive preventive action. This means being strict about hand washing, social distancing, masking in enclosed public areas, and following the correct protocols if symptoms develop.

COVID-19 Symptoms? Isolate Immediately and Call 111

Do not go to work.

Do not socialise.

Do not visit anyone.

If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should go home immediately, self-isolate and call 111.

You should not go to a mobile swabbing station, to the Primary Care Centre or to the Hospital. Doing so would put frontline workers and the resilience of these vital services at risk. The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to go straight home, isolate, and call 111.

Members of the public who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and who feel well are encouraged to attend a mobile swabbing station for a test as part of the community screening programme. These tests are free of charge, do not require a prior appointment and are available to anyone over 16 years of age with a valid GHA health card.

The only way to prevent further full lockdowns is to seek out the virus and stamp it out. Full compliance from the public is key. Protect yourself, protect your loved ones and protect your GHA.

For information and resources visit www.covid.gi






