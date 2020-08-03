Disability Society Pleased With Unanimously Passed Motion In Parliament

Written by YGTV Team on 03 August 2020 .

The Disability Society say it was "heartening" to see Parliament debate a disability motion last week and pass it unanimously.

A statement from the Disability Society follows below:

The Disability Society would like to thank Minister for the Opposition Mr Danny Feetham for bringing a private members bill to Parliament to discuss a perceived lack of transparency and inconsistencies in the way in which disability benefits are awarded. The Society was unaware that a review of the system was already underway but would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate Minister Licudi for taking that step forward. It is hoped that the results of this review will be made public once completed. The Society is always willing to meet with Government to discuss disability issues to ensure continued progress to improve the lives of persons with disabilities. It was heartening to see Parliament debate a disability motion and pass it unanimously. Minister Licudi’s statement that he would consider the process of awarding the benefit on a statutory footing is also welcomed.





