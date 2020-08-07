Technical Calls – Cruise Liners ‘Jewel of the Seas and Norwegian Epic’

Written by YGTV Team on 07 August 2020 .

The Cruise Liners “Jewel of the Seas” and “Norwegian Epic” plan to carry out technical calls at Gibraltar on Monday, 10th August 2020, at around 08:00 hrs.

A statement from the Gibraltar Port Authority follows below:

In line with HM Government of Gibraltar’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current COVID crisis, it must be pointed out that this is not a cruise call, the vessel doesn’t have any passengers on board, and it will be berthing exclusively to undertake a number of operations. No crew members will be allowed to disembark from the vessel, and no attendance on board the vessel from shore based staff will be permitted during its short stay in Gibraltar.





