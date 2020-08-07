Mobile COVID-19 Testing Stations Carrying Out Over 100 Tests Every Working Day

Written by YGTV Team on 07 August 2020 .

The Government says that, so far, over a hundred Covid-19 tests are being carried out every working day at the mobile testing station.

On Tuesday of next week, 11 August, there will be an additional opportunity to be tested when the mobile station will be at the ICC from 0730 – 1200.

There have also been minor changes to the timings of other test stations:

Mondays: Piazza from 0730 - 1200.

Wednesdays: Piazza from 0730 – 1200

Thursdays: Morrisons from 0730 - 1200

Fridays: Morrisons from 0730 - 1200

Saturdays: Morrisons from 0730 - 1130.