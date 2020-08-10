Mount Alvernia Carer Tests Positive For COVID-19 - One Floor Closed To Visitors

Written by YGTV Team on 10 August 2020 .

The third floor of Mount Avernia has been closed to visitors after a carer who normally works on that floor tested positive for Covid-19.

The Government has said that, as a consequence, the following action has been taken:

- Those staff members considered as close contacts to the ‘positive carer’ were immediately sent home for self-isolation.

- Residents identified as close contacts were transferred to isolation areas

- The carer’s area of work went into immediate Deep Clean

- The carer’s area of work went into quarantine. Only staff allocated to that floor were allowed entrance. No visitors were admitted. No use of communal areas as precautionary measures. All residents and staff were swabbed and all were negative.

- Swabs will be repeated this week.

- Quarantine will last for 10 days.

- Public Health were informed and were in agreement with above measures.

The Government says that social distancing has been maintained as far as reasonably practicable, staff use PPE at all times and there is “continuous disinfection and deep cleaning.” These measures are maintained in Elderly Residential Services, even when there are no positive cases.

All the above are described by the Government as “precautionary measures to prevent and protect the residents, staff and visitors.”

Visits are still accepted to non-affected floors - the other floors are not in quarantine, only the one affected.